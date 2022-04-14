ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Full Pink Moon to dazzle the night sky ahead of Easter

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13p0gp_0f958CrN00

(NEXSTAR) – The Easter bunny will have the light of a full moon to hop by on Saturday as the Pink Moon rises on April 16.

This month’s full moon goes by many names, according to NASA . Native Americans named it the Pink Moon after the herb moss pink – one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring, found throughout the eastern U.S. Herb moss pink itself goes by several names – creeping phlox, moss phlox and mountain phlox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kb4c9_0f958CrN00
Holidaymakers view Moss Phlox flowers in full bloom at Hitsujiyama Park in Chichibu, suburban Tokyo on May 5, 2010. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Other names for the moon include nods to its springtime rise: the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

April’s full moon also has names with religious roots, such as the Pesach or Passover Moon, because Passover begins at sundown the day before, and the Paschal Moon, “from which the date of Easter is calculated,” NASA explains.

“The date of Easter is determined by the moon. Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox,” Kim Mandelkow, director of the Office for Worship with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, told Nexstar . Saturday’s full moon fits the bill.

When is Easter and why is it always on a different Sunday?

Saturday morning, as twilight begins, NASA says four planets will be visible above the east-southeastern horizon: Mars, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.

Last year’s Pink Moon was the biggest and brightest of 2021, causing astronomers to dub it a “supermoon.” To reach supermoon status, the moon must be within 90% of perigee , or at one of the closest points to Earth we see.

The next full moon, the Flower Moon, will rise on May 15. Skywatchers will have an extra surprise that day as well – a total lunar eclipse .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Passenger jumps from Carnival Cruise ship headed for Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man jumped off a Carnival cruise ship headed for Port Canaveral Saturday, according to the cruise line. Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the incident to 8 On Your Side through a statement, saying that an adult male guest jumped from the Carnival Mardi Gras early Saturday morning. The ship was making […]
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
WJTV 12

Which local restaurants are open for Easter Sunday?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in the Jackson-metro area will celebrate Easter 2022 with Easter egg hunts, taking pictures with the Easter Bunny and attending Sunday services. Some will want to find a place to eat on Easter Sunday after enjoying the festivities. While many restaurants may be closed on Easter Sunday, the following local […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Pink Moon#Easter Bunny#Nexstar#Native Americans#Getty#Pesach#The Office For Worship
The Repository

Sky Shorts: Nature's calendar, compass and clock in the night sky

Step out on the next clear spring night and face north. There is no doubt you will spot our most familiar pattern, the Big Dipper. As we head through spring, you will notice the Big Dipper pattern climbing higher and higher each night. People long ago would say that it was pouring water out of the cup like the spring rains. It was the rainy season, the time to plant. Our ancestors would continue to watch this pattern throughout the year.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
WJTV 12

Two arrested, 25 kilos of drugs recovered in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies recovered 25 kilos of drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday, April 14, and two women were arrested. Deputies said they saw a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driving carelessly on Interstate 59 North around 10:15 p.m. The driver consented to a search of the car initially, then rescinded. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Local restaurants that got a “C” food inspection grade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) regularly inspects food service establishments for safe food handling practices. Inspectors grade food facilities on an A, B and C scale. Any food facility that poses an immediate threat to health is closed until it’s safe to reopen. What kind of establishments are inspected? […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

‘One Mississippi’ replaces state song that had racist roots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is ditching a state song that’s based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation. The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi” with a new song called “One Mississippi.” The change will happen July 1 — two years […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

2 charged with capital murder in Scott County

FORREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on February 17, 2022, in Forrest. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville and Jacari J Broom, 22, of Lake, broke into a home on Sparksville Road […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2nd COVID-19 booster shots available at county health departments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, April 18, appointments for second COVID-19 booster shots will be available through county health departments in Mississippi. Appointments can be made after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15 through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453. Individuals are eligible for a second booster shot of Pfizer or […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Beachgoers attempt to swim and ride sick stranded dolphin that died

(WTRF) A dolphin that was stranded on Quintana Beach in Texas died before rescuers could arrive on the scene after beachgoers attempted to swim with and ride the sick animal. Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is bringing awareness to Facebook about what not to do when you see stranded dolphins and whales on the beach. […]
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

Teen indicted for armed carjacking in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg teenager was indicted by a grand jury for an armed carjacking that happened on December 1, 2021. The Vicksburg Post reported Rashad Deshon Mobley, 18, has been accused of stealing a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu from its owner at gunpoint. The incident happened on Eastover Drive. The indictment was handed […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Polls spell trouble for Biden with Hispanic voters

A drastic decrease in support among Hispanic voters could foreshadow a disastrous midterm election for Biden and Democrats, particularly after that bloc seemed to sour on Biden in states such as Texas and Florida while propelling him to victory in key battlegrounds such as Arizona and Georgia in 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy