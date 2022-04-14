ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSAwY_0f958Bye00

Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, just days after the Tesla CEO said he would no longer be joining the social media company’s board of directors.

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, who currently owns slightly more than 9% of its stock and is the company’s biggest shareholder, provided a letter to the company on Wednesday that contained a proposal to buy the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own. Musk offered $54.20 per share of Twitter’s stock.

He called that price his best and final offer, although the billionaire provided no details on financing. The offer is non-binding and subject to financing and other conditions.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk says in the filing. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Suddenly, Twitter’s biggest stakeholder is Tesla’s Elon Musk

The buyout offer from Musk is just the latest development in his relationship with Twitter. The billionaire revealed in regulatory filings over recent weeks that he’d been buying shares in almost daily batches starting Jan. 31. Only Vanguard Group’s suite of mutual funds and ETFs controls more Twitter shares.

Musk has been a vocal critic of of Twitter in recent weeks, mostly over his belief that it falls short on free speech principles. The social media platform has angered followers of Donald Trump and other far-right political figures who’ve had their accounts suspended for violating its content standards on violence, hate or harmful misinformation. Musk also has a history of his own tweets causing legal problems.

Musk said last week that he informed Twitter he wouldn’t be joining its board of directors five days after he was invited. He didn’t explain why, but the decision coincided with a barrage of now-deleted tweets from Musk proposing major changes to the company, such as dropping ads — its chief source of revenue — and transforming its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter. Musk left a few clues on Twitter about his thinking, such as by “liking” a tweet that summarized the events as Musk going from “largest shareholder for Free Speech” to being “told to play nice and not speak freely.”

After Musk announced his stake, Twitter quickly gave Musk a seat on its board on the condition that he not own more than 14.9% of the company’s outstanding stock, according to a filing. But Musk backed out of the deal.

Musk’s 81 million Twitter followers make him one of the most popular figures on the platform, rivaling pop stars like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. But his prolific tweeting has sometimes gotten him into trouble with the SEC and others.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board after all

Musk and Tesla in 2018 agreed to pay $40 million in civil fines and for Musk to have his tweets approved by a corporate lawyer after he tweeted about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share. That didn’t happen but the tweet caused Tesla’s stock price to jump. Musk’s latest trouble with the SEC could be his delay in notifying regulators of his growing stake in Twitter.

Musk has described himself as a “free speech absolutist” and has said he doesn’t think Twitter is living up to free speech principles — an opinion shared by followers of Donald Trump and a number of other right-wing political figures who’ve had their accounts suspended for violating Twitter content rules.

Shares of Twitter jumped 11% before the market open. The stock is still down from its 52-week high of about $73. Shares of Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer that Musk heads, slipped about 0.9%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Which local restaurants are open for Easter Sunday?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in the Jackson-metro area will celebrate Easter 2022 with Easter egg hunts, taking pictures with the Easter Bunny and attending Sunday services. Some will want to find a place to eat on Easter Sunday after enjoying the festivities. While many restaurants may be closed on Easter Sunday, the following local […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Local restaurants that got a “C” food inspection grade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) regularly inspects food service establishments for safe food handling practices. Inspectors grade food facilities on an A, B and C scale. Any food facility that poses an immediate threat to health is closed until it’s safe to reopen. What kind of establishments are inspected? […]
FLOWOOD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Donald Trump
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Wants Tesla to Be Much, Much Bigger

An emphasis on size and scale echoes sentiment from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. Tesla has two new factories about ready to ramp up production -- and more new factories could be on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BUSINESS
WJTV 12

Two arrested, 25 kilos of drugs recovered in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies recovered 25 kilos of drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday, April 14, and two women were arrested. Deputies said they saw a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driving carelessly on Interstate 59 North around 10:15 p.m. The driver consented to a search of the car initially, then rescinded. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Passenger jumps from Carnival Cruise ship headed for Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man jumped off a Carnival cruise ship headed for Port Canaveral Saturday, according to the cruise line. Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the incident to 8 On Your Side through a statement, saying that an adult male guest jumped from the Carnival Mardi Gras early Saturday morning. The ship was making […]
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Twitter Inc#Vanguard Group
WJTV 12

‘One Mississippi’ replaces state song that had racist roots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is ditching a state song that’s based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation. The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi” with a new song called “One Mississippi.” The change will happen July 1 — two years […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

2nd COVID-19 booster shots available at county health departments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, April 18, appointments for second COVID-19 booster shots will be available through county health departments in Mississippi. Appointments can be made after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15 through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453. Individuals are eligible for a second booster shot of Pfizer or […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

2 charged with capital murder in Scott County

FORREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on February 17, 2022, in Forrest. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville and Jacari J Broom, 22, of Lake, broke into a home on Sparksville Road […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
TheStreet

Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

Coinbase (COIN) , the most popular crypto exchange in the United States, has big ambitions. These ambitions focus on conquering new countries, which would allow the crypto exchange to expand its audience and also increase its revenues and profits at a time when crypto trading volumes are slowing in the United States.
MARKETS
WJTV 12

Teen indicted for armed carjacking in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg teenager was indicted by a grand jury for an armed carjacking that happened on December 1, 2021. The Vicksburg Post reported Rashad Deshon Mobley, 18, has been accused of stealing a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu from its owner at gunpoint. The incident happened on Eastover Drive. The indictment was handed […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Beachgoers attempt to swim and ride sick stranded dolphin that died

(WTRF) A dolphin that was stranded on Quintana Beach in Texas died before rescuers could arrive on the scene after beachgoers attempted to swim with and ride the sick animal. Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is bringing awareness to Facebook about what not to do when you see stranded dolphins and whales on the beach. […]
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy