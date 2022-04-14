ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Look Book Goes to Herbert Von King Park

By Louis Cheslaw, Kelsie Schrader
Curbed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaniq Best (pictured above) A good friend. I have never been to this park, but we’re here to get out of our little seasonal depression holes. I’m wearing this Uniqlo shirt I cut because I was just like, Oh my gosh, my stomach! My bellybutton can see the sun! So let’s...

www.curbed.com

Curbed

Suchi Reddy Lives Happily in Her 375-Square-Foot Micro-Apartment

New York’s “21 Questions” is back with an eye on creative New Yorkers. Suchi Reddy, founder of the firm Reddymade Architecture and Design, has designed stores for Google, a public-art installation in Prospect Park, and a minimalist house with Ai Weiwei. Her work explores how the study of neuroaesthetics may make architecture more pleasurable, which her recently published book, Form Follows Feeling, explores.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Death Masks, Dopamine Décor, Antiquarian Books, and More Design Finds

Every couple of weeks, I’ll round up and share the objects, designers, news, and events worth knowing about. Rare Architecture Ephemera and Maps at the Antiquarian Book Fair. The 62nd Antiquarian Book Fair is next week at the Park Avenue Armory, with 200 exhibitors from around the world showing off their prized prints, maps, ephemera, and books. There’s a good deal of the latter for architecture fans and New York City history buffs: an 1867 cartographic directory of all the businesses on Broadway below 14th Street that’s 118 inches long and winds into a maple canister, and the first annual report from the Department of Public Parks, which discusses details about the early days of Central Park (including all the animals in the zoo!), at James Cummins Bookseller; a first edition of Benjamin Asher’s American Builder’s Companion, the main resource for Federal-style builders in the U.S., at Bull’s Head Rare Books; and a series of French architecture prints done up 1960s Day-Glo style from Honey & Wax. From April 21 to 24.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
California State
Curbed

A List of Everywhere Frank James Allegedly Went Before He Was Caught

Before Frank James was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly shooting ten people and injuring at least 23 on the N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning, he was spotted wandering around a number of notable New York City locales. During the 30 hours while the NYPD was pulling out all the stops trying to find him, James was apparently walking around the city, visiting crowded neighborhoods and well-known restaurants — behaving, it seems, more like a tourist than a fugitive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

A Community’s History in Four Buildings

St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church: The Heart of the Diaspora. For almost as long as there has been a Ukrainian community in New York, St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church on East 7th Street has been its heart. It’s where hundreds gathered for a special prayer service in 1986 after news of the Chernobyl disaster reached the United States. And since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s where crowds of parishioners have been flocking — some of them old-timers from the neighborhood, others suburban expats, all looking for a little solace. “The church has always been strong,” says the Reverend Peter Shyshka, a lifelong East Villager and now St. George’s senior priest. “Our job is to preach hope.”
RELIGION
Curbed

The One-Page Guide to Flying Private-ish

In recent years, a handful of new companies have launched with “semi-private flights.” Each airline has its own slate of services and destinations, but all allow you to bypass the airport (you’ll go through a private jet terminal instead), and many cost little more than a business-class ticket. To understand the differences between each service, we spoke to passengers, flight attendants, and pilots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Will Sitting Be the Next Great Extreme Sport?

What do you think of when you imagine an extreme sport? It’s a phrase that’s often used but rarely quantified. Is an extreme sport extreme because of the element of risk involved? Is it more about the ethos with which participants approach things? Or is there some other ineffable quality that eludes easy categorization?
LIFESTYLE
Curbed

‘That’s the Guy’

After subway-shooting suspect Frank R. James was apprehended Wednesday afternoon in the East Village, I saw several viral tweets claiming that the heroic man who spotted him, Zack Tahhan, is an East Village bodega worker. As a longtime East Village resident and bodega frequenter who did not recognize Zack, despite living for six years on the very block where this all went down, I decided to dig around around to figure out exactly how the situation played out. As it turns out, the whole thing was a moment of beautiful New York City teamwork: normal people banding together to help end the citywide search for James, who is alleged to have injured 23 people in the rush hour attack. Tahhan, who works for MACA Security Integrations and says he’s from New Jersey, was fixing a security camera at Saifee Hardware, my beloved local hardware store, where I have spent thousands of dollars on plants and shower-curtain liners. Tahhan, one of his co-workers, and Saifee manager Francisco Puebla spotted James on the block, and the three men worked together to get the attention of authorities. I called up Puebla to hear his side of the story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

L.A. area churches celebrate Easter Sunday

Churchgoers across the Los Angeles area returned in droves to attend services on Easter Sunday. For many, it was the first time in more than two years attending church in person due to restrictions on mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 17, 2022.
RELIGION
Complex

Pizzeria Worker Claims Suspected Subway Shooter Cried ‘Like a Little Baby’ Before Arrest

Frank James, the suspected gunman who opened fire in a Brooklyn subway train, reportedly cried “like a little baby” shortly before his arrest. Gentrid Hasangjekaj, 21, told the New York Post he was in the middle of his shift at Stromboli Pizza when a teary-eyed man walked in asking for help. Hasangjekaj said the man, whom he didn’t immediately recognize, entered the East Village eatery at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, just 18 hours after James allegedly shot 10 people on a Manhattan-bound N train.
BROOKLYN, NY

