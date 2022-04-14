The Look Book Goes to Herbert Von King Park

After subway-shooting suspect Frank R. James was apprehended Wednesday afternoon in the East Village, I saw several viral tweets claiming that the heroic man who spotted him, Zack Tahhan, is an East Village bodega worker. As a longtime East Village resident and bodega frequenter who did not recognize Zack, despite living for six years on the very block where this all went down, I decided to dig around around to figure out exactly how the situation played out. As it turns out, the whole thing was a moment of beautiful New York City teamwork: normal people banding together to help end the citywide search for James, who is alleged to have injured 23 people in the rush hour attack. Tahhan, who works for MACA Security Integrations and says he’s from New Jersey, was fixing a security camera at Saifee Hardware, my beloved local hardware store, where I have spent thousands of dollars on plants and shower-curtain liners. Tahhan, one of his co-workers, and Saifee manager Francisco Puebla spotted James on the block, and the three men worked together to get the attention of authorities. I called up Puebla to hear his side of the story.

