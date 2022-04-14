Video shows man fall from helicopter as 3 die in doomed rescue in India
Harrowing video footage caught the moment a man plunged from an army helicopter in India — one of three who fell to their deaths during the doomed rescue of tourists stuck for up to 46 hours in cable cars.
The footage captured the man swinging around wildly as he was winched to one of the rescue helicopters above Trikut Hill, where around 60 people were trapped, The Tribune India said.
People on the ground clapped and cheered when he made it to the chopper — just to gasp in horror as he suddenly fell away.
He was among three people who plunged to their deaths, officials told local media, while 12 others were hospitalized for unspecified injuries.
The fatal falls involved two unidentified tourists and a 60-year-old woman, Shobha Devi, who “fell off the chopper” during the attempted rescue of the final 15 people who remained trapped until late Tuesday, local officials said.
At least were injured after jumping from the trapped cars, local reports said.
The army released other footage showing some of those successfully rescued — including a terrified elderly woman — being pulled into the helicopters.
Local officials ordered an urgent investigation into why the cable car stopped working, trapping dozens on the more than 2,500 feet long network in the nearly 1,300-feet high mountains.
Gov. Ramesh Bais noted how the site is also “a world-famous religious place,” telling The Tribune the tragedy “very sad and painful.”
Comments / 0