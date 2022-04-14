ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Pursuit suspect faces charges

By John Silva
 3 days ago

Stonington, Conn./WTIC Radio - A man who led police on a chase through three states before winding up in Connecticut is facing a host of charges.

Connecticut State Police say the incident unfolded in New Bedford, Massachusetts as police there attempted to serve several warrants to 35-year-old Ian Grant.

Grant also allegedly set fire to his home.

According to police Grant struck a pair of New Bedford police cruisers, after which police in Rhode Island spotted his vehicle in Newport.

The pursuit made its way down Route 78 and into Stonington before becoming disabled on Route 2.

An hourlong standoff ensued before police were able to apprehend Grant.

He was then taken to Backus Hospital for evaluation.

Grant faces reckless driving and engaging in pursuit in Connecticut and will face adidtional charges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

