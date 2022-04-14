ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

VIDEO: Scooter rider sought after woman, 59, slapped, sexually assaulted on Brooklyn street

Warning: The video above is disturbing.

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Horrifying video shows a man on a motorized scooter slapping a woman to the ground on a Brooklyn street before ripping her clothing and sexually assaulting her as vehicles pass by.

Police released the video Thursday as they search for the suspect in the March 31 sex assault in East Flatbush.

The 59-year-old woman was walking near Church Avenue and E. 95th Street just after 2 a.m. when the man drove by on the sidewalk and slapped her in the face, knocking her to the pavement, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect on a motorized scooter seen slapping the woman to the ground and sexually assaulting her. Photo credit NYPD

The man drove away but circled back seconds later and attacked the woman again, ripping her pants and underwear, according to police.

He then sexually abused her, police said. Video shows him assaulting her for over a minute as multiple vehicles drive by.

The suspect was last seen fleeing down Church Avenue on the scooter, police said.

The woman refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

