ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

Judge's dismissal of lawsuit alleging voter fraud in Antrim County may be appealed

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals is considering an appeal of a judge’s ruling to dismiss a lawsuit alleging voter fraud in Antrim County during...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Antrim County, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
County
Antrim County, MI
Antrim County, MI
Government
The Independent

GOP candidate Charles Herbster accused of groping several women, including Nebraska state senator, report says

Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy