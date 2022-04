It’s 6am, and the espresso machine at an unusual new business enterprise is whirring. Proprietor Mohammed set up his breakfast kiosk near the West Bank town of Shuweika three weeks ago, and so far trade is good: hundreds of people pass by every day on their walk to work, picking up bread, cucumbers and tomatoes as well as coffee and cigarettes.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 27 DAYS AGO