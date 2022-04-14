27 Fantastic Outdoor Gear Deals at REI's End of Season Sale

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the pandemic started [counts on fingers] more than two years ago, I, like many folks, began to look for no- or low-contact delivery options for my pantry staples, personal care items, and cleaning products. After trying a slew of options, I crowned myself the Queen of Online Marketplaces and decided the best one for me is Hive, a relatively new eco-conscious and multi-brand retailer that caters to folks who like to “shop their values.” During Earth Month it’s especially important to spotlight startups and brands doing their part to tackle climate change and take care of communities. We’ve broken down our Hive Brands review, including how it works, what kinds of brands you can shop, how it backs up its sustainability claims, and more.
Comments / 0