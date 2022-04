Three people died late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 and a pedestrian who sought to render aid was struck by a third vehicle and is hospitalized, police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 29, about a mile west of Hwy. 97 in the Marathon County town of Frankfort. The three victims died at the scene and there were no surviving occupants of either vehicle, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department released.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO