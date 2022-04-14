ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee anti-LGBTQ marriage bill dead for annual session

By WMOT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Republican lawmaker’s push to create a new marriage contract specifically designed to exclude same-sex couples is dead for this year’s...

