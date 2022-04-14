ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

A new COVID-19 surge may be underway here in Tennessee.

Cover picture for the article(Mike Osborne) — New data released Wednesday by state health officials shows most COVID-19 metrics turned higher this past week. New infection counts,...

Apache girl
3d ago

Just like I predicted. Another surge of deadly covin in time for midterm election. Wait until the next presidential election. There will be a surge like none before. In person voting will not be allowed and only mail in ballots will be allowed with out a name or address.

Kimberli Dawson
3d ago

it is over people. quit testing. hospitals can do nothing but give you fauci the murderer protocol of remdisiver that kills! Go get your Ivermectin! CEASE THE PROPAGANDA! NO MORE MASKS! ALL ABOUT CONTROL!

WarWithinUs2020–2024
3d ago

WEAR A MASK 😷 Tennesseans complain too much and government officials don’t enforce enough is all everyone says. If people want to get sick from not protecting themselves by wearing a mask - that’s on them. Stop enforcing a vax that literally only works for 4 months. Stop encouraging ppl to get 1-2-3-4-5 and how many more mystery shots ? You can still get Covid after receiving multiple shots. It’s about building your immunity to fight it naturally not temporary injections.

WJHL

Travel nurse fired by Ballad for drug diversion being extradited here for charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A travel nurse fired from Johnson City Medical Center last July for allegedly tampering with narcotics is on her way back to Johnson City to face criminal charges after she allegedly committed similar offenses at a West Virginia hospital. West Virginia suspended Jacqueline Brewster’s multi-state nursing license last month, several […]
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
