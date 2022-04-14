ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Republicans override Kentucky governor’s veto of abortion restrictions

By Maureen Breslin
The Hill
 3 days ago
Republicans in Kentucky effectively ended legal abortion access on Wednesday, overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) veto of a bill, according to multiple reports.

Abortion providers, who told Reuters they will challenge the bill in court, say that the implementation of the bill makes Kentucky the first state in the U.S. to not have legal abortion access since 1973, when the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade, establishing a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy before fetal viability.

The new law has strict requirements that abortion providers in Kentucky state say make it too expensive and challenging to perform the procedure, Reuters reported.

One of the law’s provisions includes a mandate that fetal remains must be buried or cremated as well as birth-death or stillborn certificates to be issued.

The law also bans access to abortion pills received by mail and implements a monitoring system for abortions performed throughout Kentucky as well as on the physicians who perform the procedure, reports The Lexington Herald-Leader.

The bill was vetoed by the state’s Democratic governor Friday, but the Republican-majority Kentucky House and Senate overrode Beshear’s veto Wednesday by a 76-21 vote.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky and Indiana said that the bill “does not make abortion illegal, but because of the laundry list of restrictions . . . abortion providers will not be able to comply,” therefore it effectively prohibits abortion in Kentucky, the Herald-Leader reports.

Beshear stated that the measure was “likely unconstitutional,” as it provides no exception for rape or incest, and Beshear said he believes “rape and incest are violent crimes,” and that, “victims of these crimes should have options,” Reuters reports.

The legislature also overrode Beshear’s veto on a measure that bans transgender girls from playing in girls’ sports in Kentucky, as well as several other measures.

Several Kentucky Democrats pleaded with Republicans to reconsider overriding the governor’s veto, including Rep. Rachel Roberts who shared her experience of being raped when she was 14-years-old, reports the Herald-Leader.

“I can hear people outside chanting, ‘Bans off our bodies’ right now. This issue is so important that people showed up today. That should tell you something,” Roberts said, according to the Kentucky outlet. “I urge you to consider the ramifications of this bill. I urge you to allow this veto. Think of me as a 14-year-old rape victim.”

Lisa Fulcher
2d ago

People don't want more laws So Say the Republican Party when they campaign. Seems like it Means We'll Involve Government On the Things We Want!

Leigh Burton
2d ago

Good! Override that veto and give babies in Kentucky a chance at life!

fuzzy one
2d ago

Of course they did, the women of the state should send their husbands and boyfriends to be sexually satisfied by these politicians and their supporters.

The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
