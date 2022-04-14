ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Extends Deadline To Apply For Next Academy

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Highway Patrol is extending the deadline to apply for its...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadets#Ohp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy