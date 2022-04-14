Oklahoma Highway Patrol Extends Deadline To Apply For Next Academy

US Marshals have listed Tonya Palmer-Pickrell as this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. They say Palmer-Pickrell is wanted in Rogers County for having a gun as a felon. Court documents show she pleaded guilty in a Tulsa County court to having meth and other drug paraphernalia back in 2016. Marshals say she was last seen in the Tulsa area.

ROGERS COUNTY, OK ・ 26 DAYS AGO