Oklahoma Highway Patrol Extends Deadline To Apply For Next Academy

Six high school-aged girls died in a crash with a semitruck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Highway patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart told CNN the fatal crash happened about 1:30 p.m. The girls were riding in a small passenger vehicle when it collided with a semitruck at an intersection in...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
US Marshals have listed Tonya Palmer-Pickrell as this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. They say Palmer-Pickrell is wanted in Rogers County for having a gun as a felon. Court documents show she pleaded guilty in a Tulsa County court to having meth and other drug paraphernalia back in 2016. Marshals say she was last seen in the Tulsa area.
A massive tornado has swept across Oklahoma, destroying many homes and leaving several residents trapped under the debris of their destroyed homes, according to a report. While several injuries have been reported through the Kingston area, there have been no reported deaths. Photos taken at the scene show the carnage...
Update 4/11, 9:45 p.m. - Authorities have canceled the Amber Alert for Zoey Ramos, Cloe Beardon, and Connor Johnson Alexander. They say the children have been recovered. No other information is available at this time.
A human trafficking investigation is now underway, after an estimated 50 people were seen piling from the back of a broken-down semi in McClain County. It’s believed a majority of them are from South America and that they had been packed like sardines in the back of the truck for nearly 24-hours.
