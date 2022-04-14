April showers continue; Feels like spring again!

We’re coming off of a cold final weekend of March across central MI. There were even some snow showers out and about. Only slightly warmer air is on the way for this week, but overall, it will be chilly for this time of year. The normal high in Mount Pleasant by this weekend is 50 degrees as we begin April, but it won’t be that warm. Let’s begin with a look at today…Monday, March 28th…first. We’ll be lucky if we sneak above freezing for a high, with upper-20s and lower-30s expected. We do warm into the upper-30s for tomorrow on Tuesday. The good news is, dry weather is anticipated for these two days, with even some sunshine likely.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 21 DAYS AGO