ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

April showers continue; Feels like spring again!

By Damon Yauney
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

After a cold start to the week, it's starting to feel like spring again!. Another round of wet weather will continue across the north in the morning. A mix of mainly light rain and snow showers...

www.fox13now.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

SHOWERS RETURN AS SPRING OFFICIALLY BEGINS

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. Our afternoon high temperatures reached into the mid to upper 80s making it feel more like late spring then late winter. It was a dry and beautiful day here in South Florida but some changes are headed our way and we could begin to see some of those changes as we had into late tonight and especially into early Sunday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
KTUL

Chance of showers, gusty winds continue throughout the day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Showers are expected to continue on and off today with increasing clouds and gusty winds. There's a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. today. Clouds will increase throughout the day with a temperature falling to around 47 by 5 p.m. Winds out of...
TULSA, OK
WOWK 13 News

Few rain showers this weekend, warm weather to continue

A few showers will be returning to the Tri-State, particularly for the first half of the weekend. It’s all with a weakening cold front that will be pushing through the region. We’ll have a few showers around, but it’s not an all-day rain situation. Though there won’t be much sunshine, only a couple of hours […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Snow showers continue through Sunday

If you are traveling today, roads have turned icy and slick as temperatures fall into the 20s and snow is starting to stick to the surfaces. Highs today will stay in the 20s with off-and-on snow showers. Snow showers will taper off as we head into the overnight hours, but...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
St. George, UT
Turnto10.com

It will feel like Spring Sunday, but trending cooler this week, then rain

Official Spring arrives 11:33 a.m. Sunday, March 19th, 2022, and Mother Nature will cooperate with sunshine. However, clouds will fill back in by afternoon, with just the chance of a passing sprinkle. Reinforcing spokes of cooler air may kick up another band of showers Sunday night. Other than that, it'll...
ENVIRONMENT
wmar2news

Spring Warmth & Showers

Can you hear the birds chirping in the air? It sounds like spring and feels like it too! Temperatures are warming up Monday 10 to 15 degrees! That puts us in the upper 60s instead of the mid 50s which is normal this time of year. Plus we have plenty of sunshine although a bit gusty at times thanks to high pressure moving in.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Lingering showers before spring arrives

Some showers hanging on this evening before we dry out for Sunday. The rain and clouds clear out of the area while you're asleep tonight. Tonight's lows drop into the upper 30s. It will be a bit of a chilly start to your Sunday in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#April Showers#Cold Start
CBS 58

The first weekend of spring feeling more like the previous season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--It's calendar confusion again. Highs this weekend, the first one of spring, will be in the 30s. That's it! Any wind on Saturday will make it feel more like the 20s for a good part of the day. Sunday won't feel much better although there will be less wind, but temps will stay in the 30s for highs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSVN-TV

Spring Showers and Storms this Sunday

A weak front is tracking south down the Florida Peninsula and that will trigger a few showers and potentially strong thunderstorms by this evening on this first day of spring. This morning, besides a spotty shower near the coast, it is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising to about 80F by 10am.
FLORIDA STATE
WIFR

Scattered Showers Continue Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers from time to time today with highs in the middle 50′s. We might even hear a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Scattered showers tonight as we drop to the middle 30′s. Slight chance for a rain/snow mix tomorrow morning with scattered showers during the day. Highs tomorrow in the chilly mid to low 40′s. Windy on Friday with a slight chance for showers and highs approaching 50.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Turnto10.com

Showers, fog, and night rain with a raw feel

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — This is more typical of a spring day, right? Rain, fog, drizzle, and cool temperatures. Not ideal. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. This rain and an easterly wind keep temperatures cool, and with low clouds, it's an overall dreary day. During...
CRANSTON, RI
Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan weather: April arrives this week, but it won’t feel like it

We’re coming off of a cold final weekend of March across central MI. There were even some snow showers out and about. Only slightly warmer air is on the way for this week, but overall, it will be chilly for this time of year. The normal high in Mount Pleasant by this weekend is 50 degrees as we begin April, but it won’t be that warm. Let’s begin with a look at today…Monday, March 28th…first. We’ll be lucky if we sneak above freezing for a high, with upper-20s and lower-30s expected. We do warm into the upper-30s for tomorrow on Tuesday. The good news is, dry weather is anticipated for these two days, with even some sunshine likely.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Easter weekend weather forecast

A storm moves in Saturday afternoon to bring a chance for rain and scattered thunderstorms for northern and central Utah. Winds will be strong for most of the state which increases the chance of blowing dust and limited visibility. The storm quickly moves away allowing for pleasant conditions for your...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Strong cold storm to impact Utah on Monday

A potent storm will move into Utah and begin to change our weather by Monday afternoon. Expect increasing winds out of the South at 15-20 mph with locally higher gusts and areas of blowing gust on Monday. Rain showers will move into the state in the afternoon and begin to move southward by dinner time. Areas of rain showers will impact the evening commute but the change over to snow should be from around 8 p.m. or later. Snow will be heavy at times on Monday night and will accumulate in grassy locations. The mountains will be the big winners with this storm receiving 1- 2 feet in Northern Utah when this is all said and done by Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy