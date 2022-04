River City Inclusive Gym will celebrate its grand opening in the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center (11248 Patterson Avenue) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 2. The gym is a nonprofit organization that provides an environment designed for children, teens and adults with disabilities. RCIG also provides opportunities for athletes to improve their social and motor skills, as well as their self-esteem through group gymnastics and fitness training.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 23 DAYS AGO