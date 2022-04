Click here to read the full article. After several hours of heated debates, Iris Knobloch, the former boss of WarnerMedia France and Germany, has been chosen by the board of the Cannes Film Festival to become its first female president, as Variety has learned . She will succeed Pierre Lescure, who was re-elected for a third term in June 2020 and is planning to step down after the upcoming edition. The German-born, Paris-based executive was elected by the board of directors of the Association Française du Festival International du Film, which brings together public authorities and film industry professionals, amid much...

MOVIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO