ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Man accused of starting his St. Cloud apartment on fire

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Cloud, MN) -- The tenant of an apartment in northeast St. Cloud that caught fire is facing arson...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Shot, Killed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud woman was shot and killed in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Ta-Nasha Austin of St. Cloud was shot just after 7:30 a.m. Friday outside of a home. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where she died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Benton County, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Arson
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Oxygen

FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student. On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.
LAKEVILLE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy