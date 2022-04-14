ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Best Bets: African-American Shakespeare Company's New Take On 'Richard Ii'

SFGate
 3 days ago

It can be tricky business, tinkering with the words of William Shakespeare. On one hand, let's face it, his plays can be a real slog for those of us who are iambic pentameter-averse. On the other hand, c'mon: The dude was the Bard. They don't give you a title like that...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Bing Crosby's California Estate Just Sold for an Incredible Sum

Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy. Thanks to the sale, we can now peek inside the home and take a virtual tour.
REAL ESTATE
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
People

Rae Allen, Star of The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, Dead at 95

Rae Allen, the actress who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, has died. She was 95. Allen's talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed the news to PEOPLE that she died Wednesday morning in her sleep from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926, Allen...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patricia MacLachlan Dies: ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ Author, Hallmark Movie Series Co-Writer Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified. The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
WILLIAMSBURG, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Leonard Cohen
Fox News

Gilbert Gottfried honored by 'Aladdin' on Broadway

Gilbert Gottfried was honored by Broadway's "Aladdin" cast at the close of Tuesday night's show. The tribute to the comedian came hours after Gottfried's family announced his passing on social media. "Tonight, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate the life of a comedy legend," Don Darryl Rivera, who...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

The True Story of King George III

Bridgerton is often at its best when it's actively flouting the customs of the stuffy Regency era in which it's set. Among the most compelling parts of the series are its diverse casting, its rainbow of dreamy empire-waist gowns, and its soundtrack of string quartet covers of modern-day pop songs. As Chris Van Dusen, the show's creator, put it in an interview with Town & Country after the first season premiered, "It's not a history lesson, and it's not a documentary."
MUSIC
Variety

‘Gilded Age’ Creators Dish on Bertha’s Triumph, Peggy’s Devastating Revelation in Spoiler-Filled Finale Recap

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of “The Gilded Age,” which premiered on HBO on March 21 and is now available to stream on HBO Max. At last. After all of the scheming and manipulating, the leveraging of favors and fortune, Bertha Russell has her ball. And it’s a complete and total triumph with Mrs. Caroline Astor (Donna Murphy), the social doyenne that Bertha (Carrie Coon) has spent the bulk of “The Gilded Age’s” nine-episode season attempting to win over, not only attending, but bringing along the other members of the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Covid Prevents Barry Manilow From Attending Opening Night Of His New Musical ‘Harmony’: “Cruelest Thing That Has Ever Happened To Me”

Click here to read the full article. A new stage musical co-written by Barry Manilow opens tonight in New York, but the decades-in-the-making project will have to go on without Manilow there to support it: He has Covid. “I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical Harmony,” Manilow said in a statement. “This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can’t attend.” Manilow’s statement concludes,...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#African American#Shakespeare Company
American Songwriter

Morrison Hotel Gallery Exhibit ‘No Vacancy’ Re-Enters a Past Era of Songwriters, Artists

“The Chelsea was like a dollhouse in the ‘Twilight Zone,’ with a hundred rooms, each a small universe,” recounted Patti Smith in her 2010 book “Just Kids.” Living and loving and writing inside Hotel Chelsea, where the music poet lived 1969 through 1971 with then-partner and life-long soulmate artist Robert Mapplethorpe. There, both created and found myriad inspirations for their art. The Chelsea was also a creative precursor to Smith’s 1975 debut Horses and a place she would later reside again on her own in the ’90s. Before Smith and Mapplethorpe planted themselves in Chelsea, a young Leonard Cohen, who occupied room 424 in 1968, would later recount a secret rendezvous with a young rocker Janis Joplin—And clenching your fist for the ones like us / Who are oppressed by the figures of beauty / You fixed yourself, you said: Well, never mind / We are ugly but we have the music—in his 1974 song “Chelsea Hotel #2.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Seinfeld and ALF Star Liz Sheridan Dies at 93

Liz Sheridan, who was best known for playing Raquel Ochmonek on ALF and Helen Seinfeld on Seinfeld has died at age 93. TMZ reports the actor passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes on Friday, April 15th at 2:30 AM. Sheridan had just celebrated her 93rd birthday on April 10th. Born and raised in Rye, New York, Sheridan had an acting career that spanned decades. Her career began in New York City and the Caribbean as a nightclub dancer and singer before she appeared in various Broadway productions throughout the 1970s. Sheridan has 85 acting credits to her name on IMDb, starting with an appearce on the television series Kojak in 1977 through an appearance in the film Trim in 2010.
TV & VIDEOS
tatler.com

Truman Capote’s epic betrayal of his society Swans is the subject of Ryan Murphy’s new series

At the height of his success as an author in the 1950s and 1960s, Truman Capote was known for his coterie of glamorous female friends, comprising some of the chicest high society women in New York at the time. There was Babe Paley, the wife of CBS tycoon William S. Paley; C.Z. Guest, a cover girl and muse, whose laidback style was universally celebrated; Lee Radziwill, the younger sister of Jackie Kennedy who was married to a European prince; Slim Keith, later Lady Keith, a California It girl credited with discovering Lauren Bacall. Accompanying him to parties, on yachts, and sojourns around the world, they were his world: his biggest supporters and confidantes. Yet by the mid-1960s, Capote was suffering with a bad case of writer's block, and he started to mine the secret lives of his glamorous friends to write a new book, Unanswered Prayers. When he published the first of these thinly-veiled vignettes in Esquire, the reaction was swift and brutal: complete social isolation.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Popculture

Barry Manilow Contracts COVID-19

Barry Manilow had some unfortunate news to share with his fans on Wednesday. Ahead of the opening night of his show, Harmony: A New Musical, Manilow revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, per CBS News. As a result, he will be forced to miss opening night as he recovers.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy