Rambling and Gambling: NBA Playoffs Preview with Raheem Palmer

During the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James moved into second on the all-time scoring list. Based on the incredibly high level that James played at this season, many expect him to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history sometime next season. When James jumped...
When it comes to who should replace Frank Vogel as the head coach of the Lakers, Kenny “The Jet” Smith has one name in mind. “Mark Jackson, he knows how to handle that kind of environment,” Smith told TMZ Sports. “He put the Warriors in contention of...
Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the news a lot throughout his career, and it hasn't always just been for what he does on the football field. Now, he is without a team and there are some people feel a squad could benefit from A.B.'s talents. Floyd Mayweather really...
Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had seen his value rise considerably since January. And following an impressive showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, that rise reached its peak; many began to view him as a first-round prospect. But as the 2022 NFL Draft nears, teams once again find themselves...
The Indianapolis Colts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL — have added another big name. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news while Adam Schefter reported the terms....
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
The Miami Heat are built to thrive during the playoffs. Their physical brand of defense can be problematic at times during the regular season but is taken to another level thanks to looser whistles when the postseason rolls around. It does not exactly endear them to their opponents, however. Kyle...
Stephen Curry is known as the greatest shooter in NBA history. He is a superstar that has won multiple championships and has changed the game. We've seen 3PT attempts steadily increase in the league, and that is clearly due to Stephen Curry's influence. Whenever someone does something cool regarding throwing...
The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
Comments / 0