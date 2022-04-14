ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fisker’s Ocean Versus What We Know of the Upcoming PEAR

By Tina Pavlik
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV or the upcoming Fisker PEAR the better EV model? Here's what we know about the...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Fisker Is Reportedly Making an Electric Vehicle Under $30,000

While we’re waiting for the all-new Fisker Ocean SUV to arrive at the end of this year, the new startup electric automaker opened reservations for its second EV. The PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) is tentatively set to arrive in 2024. The exciting part of this news is that the PEAR will start at $29,900, and that’s before any incentives or taxes.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much is the Cheapest 2022 Tesla Model?

One of the most popular automotive brands has quickly risen to the top over the past decade. Tesla is an electric vehicle titan and jumped on top early. Now, every other automaker is attempting to catch up with their new EV lineup. However, those in the market for a Tesla might find that some models are a little expensive. How much is the cheapest 2022 Tesla model, and which one is it?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
INCOME TAX
SlashGear

How VinFast's Electric Vehicle Is Hoping To Challenge Tesla

The Tesla name is a pioneering force in the global electric vehicle industry, and the California-based EV maker has come a long way since its inception in 2003. After getting its most significant order of 100,000 vehicles from legacy rental car company Hertz last year, Tesla's market value has soared to $1 trillion, more than Toyota, VW, Daimler, Ford, and GM combined. However, a particular electric automaker from Vietnam wants to challenge Tesla –- not to mention other EV startups like Rivian and Lucid –- on its home soil.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Fisker
MotorBiscuit

Your Electric Vehicle Needs Special Tires, According to Consumer Reports

Over the coming years, loads of people will switch from gas-powered cars to electric models. With such a drastic change, questions arise about the maintenance and parts for EVs. Do electric vehicles need special tires? There are a few reasons experts at Consumer Reports recommend buying special tires for your EV. Owners who want their electric vehicle long-term should heed CR’s advice.
CARS
TheStreet

The Roadster Is Tesla and Elon Musk's New Cash Machine

There is no doubt that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dominates the electric-vehicle market. The Austin automaker produced 305,407 vehicles in the first quarter and deliver 310,048 despite supply-chain disruptions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which worsened soaring raw-materials prices like nickel. Chief Executive Elon Musk's group should...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Vehicles#Fisker Pear#American#Ev#The Fisker Karma#A123 Systems#European
insideevs.com

Kia Confirms US Launch Of EV9 Three-Row Electric SUV For H2 2023

In late March, Kia announced that a production version of the EV9 large electric SUV concept would launch in Europe sometime in 2023. Now, the EV9 has been confirmed for North America as well. At the New York International Auto Show, Kia said the EV9 production model would arrive in the United States in the second half of 2023.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid Really Worth $125K?

Tesla is one of the most popular EV automakers right now, and the Tesla Model S is one of the most popular cars in Tesla’s lineup. The Model S has a lot going for it right now, and the Model S Plaid is an even more powerful and expensive version of the Model S. That being said, the 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid costs over $125,000, and many people wonder if it’s worth that price tag.
CARS
WOOD

Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded EV plan; 14 EVs by 2027

(Green Car Reports) — A day after parent Hyundai released an updated EV plan, Kia released its own revised plan with some noteworthy new models—including an electric pickup truck. The plan calls for “a dedicated electric pickup truck and a strategic model for emerging markets,” as well as...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

New Hyundai All-Electric Sedan Spotted Testing in Norway

Most people are familiar with the Ioniq as part of the Hyundai lineup. However, Hyundai announced a couple of years ago that Ioniq would launch into a spinoff brand, much like Genesis. Hyundai has been developing additional electric vehicles to add to the roster, including the Ioniq 6 sedan. Though there wasn’t much insight on the new EV sedan other than the concept car, we now get to take a look at a camouflaged prototype in Norway.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

90K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy