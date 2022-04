Morning rain will mix with snow from time to time in extreme eastern KELOLAND this morning and afternoon. Though the amounts of snow will remain light, Minnesota will have a chance of an inch or two of accumulation today and tonight. Otherwise, the rain amounts in Iowa and Minnesota will be around a third to a half inch or more. Rain amounts in extreme southeast South Dakota will range from a trace to a quarter inch.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO