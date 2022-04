One Clare teacher got a special send-off as she heads out of state.

7th grade teacher Kim Kaleto qualified for the Boston Marathon.

This will be her 10th marathon.

Kim has been working hard to qualify for the Boston Marathon for the last several years.

Students and staff sent her off in style, she even got a special police escort home.

Kaleto says this is a dream come true.

The marathon is happening Monday April 18th