Traverse City, MI

National Cherry Queen Applications Open

By Kaleb Vinton
 3 days ago
One of the most celebrated traditions of the National Cherry Fest is back.

You can start applying now to compete for the title of 2022 National Cherry queen.

We talked to the 2021 National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano.

She says it’s amazing to be an ambassador for the festival, the cherry industry, and Traverse City.

She also says being National Cherry Queen is an amazing opportunity to help you grow as a person and make connections.

The Cherry Queen Program also provides the opportunity to earn more than $8,000 in scholarships.

You can apply through May 23.

For the application, click here.

