ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Fleas, Ticks, Mosquitos: A Real Bother As Spring Approaches

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPXNM_0f94q0p200

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Oh, the joys of spring!

The grass is greening, the flowers are blooming…and the fleas and ticks are rising from the grass.

That’s right, pet owners, they’re back and looking for blood – literally.

They’re a pain, they’re a nuisance, and fleas and ticks are not to be taken lightly.

Beyond just being creepy, they’re a real threat to your pets.

“The biggest concern is the diseases they carry, that they share through their bites, [and] can be deadly,” said Dr. Jennifer Fox, a doctor of veterinarian medicine at the Franklin Animal Clinic.

Dr. Fox readily tells her patients at the clinic that it’s always flea and tick season but it starts to get really bad now and again when you head toward the fall.

Those fleas? They’re looking for residential property.

“They are looking for a meal and they’re looking for a place to lay some eggs and have generations grow,” Dr. Fox explained.

While ticks are transient, Dr. Fox said they will bite your pet and they’re basically going for their blood which is their main source of food.

After that, the tick drops off, but the fleas stick around.

“There’s a lot of other disorders that fleas can pass to your animals, so many things that ticks carry,” she said.

She also wasn’t very reassuring, explaining that just because you don’t see them, it doesn’t mean they aren’t there – growing in numbers.

Not to mention, fleas and tickets aren’t just interested in our furry friends…they like are blood too and it’s only a short hop from the pet to the person.

WATCH: Protecting The Pet And The Person From Fleas & Ticks

So what can you do to protect both your pet and you?

If your pet heads outdoors, you can’t quite prevent them from getting on your pet, but you can dramatically impact what happens next.

Once onboard, the fleas and ticks as we said are after your pet’s blood.

“You don’t always see them, they’re there even if you can’t see them,” Dr. Fox said.

Dr. Fox recommends an oral treatment or a topical treatment to prevent the fleas and ticks from taking hold, rather than waiting for evidence that your pet has been bit.

“So, if your pet can take something that is floating through their bloodstream when the flea and tick load on, they’ll die very quickly,” Dr. Fox said of what will happen to the insects once they bite after your pet takes a preventative treatment. “If you put it on, it’s going to percolate, usually over 24 hours, and spreading the skin oil and it’ll be everywhere there is an oil.”

It takes a bit longer, but she said the pest walks through it and they’re toast.

However, be careful, a bath could wash away the protection which means a good solution could be a flea collar.

“As long as you’re using something that is nontoxic and I would say veterinary endorsed,” she explained.

Soresto is the best-known name on the market – but what about those flea and tick shampoos?

Dr. Fox said they’re laced with some pesticide and advises staying away from those.

She recommends consulting with a veterinarian and making the best choice for your pet.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Fleas#Mosquitos#Insect#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

WATCH: Hays Bald Eagles Protect Eaglets From Intruder

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mama bird and papa bird were on high alert on Wednesday evening. Both the male and female eagle were called upon to protect their three eaglets from an unseen intruder just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The eagles mounted a four-minute alarm and defense against the intruder. While the female eagle was feeding the three eaglets, she was alarmed by the intruder and jumped into action, covering her young. The male eagle returned to the nest, hearing the female’s calls, dropped off a fish at the nest, and then took off to chase off the intruder, which is believed to have been another bird of prey. At 6:14 p.m., the male returned to the nest and the female continued to feed her young. You can watch the Hays’ eagles on the live eagle cam, just click here to watch.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pain Relief Products And Supplements Under Recall

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Check your medicine cabinet: Hempvana pain relief products and Rae wellness prenatal and immunity supplements are being recalled. Hempvana pain relief products are under a recall because of packaging. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the creams contain lidocaine and need to be in a child-resistant container. Rae wellness prenatal and immunity supplements are also being recalled for packaging concerns. The commission says if you have either product, they should be moved to a place where a child cannot access them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Inspection At Pittsburgh Marriott Finds Violations After At Least 200 People Got Sick

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – After at least 200 people reported getting sick from large events at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott, an inspection found two violations before the hotel passed a reinspection a couple of days later. According to an Allegheny County Health Department report from April 5, an inspector found cleaning and sanitization violations like dirty silverware and mold on speed racks in the vegetable walk-in cooler. The soap dispenser at the dish machine was also out of batteries, the report said. Two days later, a reinspection report gave satisfactory marks for cleaning and sanitization. The health department launched...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Flea market at Roosevelt Mall

The Roosevelt Mall Flea Market will run outdoors in the parking lot at 2445 Cottman Ave., every Sunday from April through November, including Easter Sunday. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 150 vendors will be on hand featuring new and used items, household goods, electronics...
ROOSEVELT, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pine Township Restaurants Hit With Consumer Alerts For Roach Infestations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two restaurants in Pine Township were hit with consumer alerts for roast infestations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted consumer alerts for Thai Place North and Dive Bar & Grille, which are next to each other on Perry Highway. According to inspection reports from Wednesday, the restaurants were infested with roaches. An inspector found the pests in Thai Place North’s kitchen and dish room. At Dive Bar & Grille, the inspection report said roaches were found in the kitchen and backroom. The inspection reports also list several other violations. Dive Bar & Grille had surfaces and equipment “encrusted” with old food, grease and dust, the report said, and the inspector found dirty equipment at Thai Place North too. When the consumer alerts are removed, the health department’s website will be updated.
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First Cases Of Avian Flu Confirmed In Commercial Poultry At Lancaster Farm

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LANCASTER COUNTY (KDKA) — The first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Pennsylvania commercial poultry. The disease was found in a flock of chickens at a Lancaster County poultry farm, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Health leaders say avian flu has no risk to the public, and poultry and eggs are safe to eat if cooked properly. The disease is fatal for many species of birds, including but not limited to chickens, geese and ducks. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recommends anyone who visits or works at a poultry farm to make sure to thoroughly clean any surface they or their clothes may touch since it may carry traces of the avian flu. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Assistant Director of the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services Alex Hamberg will be giving an update on the state department’s plans to address avian flu at 1 p.m. on Monday.
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: ‘Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’ Empowering People To Protect The Environment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s KD Sunday Spotlight, get ready to get your hands dirty to clean up and beautify your community! The non-profit organization, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, has been empowering people to improve their environment since 1990. They have several programs residents can participate in statewide. One of the main programs is “Pick Up PA.” People can register for an event through May 31 and receive free work gloves, safety vests and trash bags as supplies last. they can also register throughout the rest of the year. Michelle Dunn, who is the program coordinator, said more than 76,000 volunteers threw out more than 3 million pounds of trash and more than 40,000 tires and planted more than 100,000 trees and plants. They also have an “Illegal Free Dump PA” program to help local governments and law enforcement curb illegal dumping by lending them surveillance kits to install at locations to catch those who commit the crime. Dunn said it costs municipalities about $3,000 per site to clean up the mess which is money that could be spent on social programs or community infrastructure. The organization also has programs to educate children. For more information on how to get involved, go to their website.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRON4 News

Colorful plants can help you live longer

(KRON) — Back in the days of early medicine, the prescription for healing was herbs and specific plants. Today, that practice is still supported by current research in treating, preventing, and even reversing disease. Here’s why plants have a powerful influence on your health. The Role Plants Play in Good Health Plants contain naturally occurring […]
GARDENING
CBS Pittsburgh

Wallethub: Pittsburgh Is The Best City To Celebrate Easter

By: KDKA-TV News Staff/em> PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good news for Pittsburghers who celebrate Easter: the city is the best place in the United States to enjoy the holiday, according to a new study published by Wallethub. Pittsburgh ranked first out of 100 different cities across the country. The study measured data from four categories: Easter Observers, Easter Traditions, Kids’ Easter and Easter Weather. Pittsburgh ranked highly for both Easter Observers and Easter Traditions but less so for Kids’ Easter. The city has many churches for Christians observing the holiday, ranking fifth among all 100 cities for most churches per capita. Pittsburgh is also ideal for other traditions, like Easter chocolate. Out of all the cities, it ranked fourth for the most candy and chocolate stores per capita. And even though the weather outlook for this weekend may not be the best, there’s still plenty the city has to offer for those planning to celebrate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BBC

Easter: Snowdonia mountain path covered in human faeces - guide

One of Wales' most popular mountain paths was "covered in human stools" and litter as visitors flocked to the area for Easter, a mountain guide has said. Snowdon guide Gemma Davies said she even caught a man defecating on the mountain's railway line. She said she was "totally disgusted" at...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy