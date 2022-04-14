ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

30 Arrests Made In Operation Targeting Violent Crime In Los Angeles

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – A three-day joint federal, state and local effort focused on suspects wanted for violent crimes in Los Angeles resulted in 30 arrests, including...

KTLA

3 people shot at Ontario motel, no arrests made

Ontario police are investigating a shooting that sent several people to the hospital Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mission Boulevard at the Best Ontario Inn. Responding officers arrived on scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. As of Friday evening, no one was killed but the […]
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Woman shot in North Hollywood during catalytic converter theft

A woman was shot Friday morning when she confronted a group of people trying to steal the catalytic converter from her son's car in North Hollywood. The woman, who did not want to be identified, exclusively spoke to CBSLA from her hospital room Wednesday where she was recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 39-year-old single mother heard a commotion outside her apartment window in the early morning hours of April 8. She said she saw a group of suspects that stole the catalytic converter from her son's Honda. The woman said she yelled out the window, asking 'what are you doing?' That's when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Store owner shot 9-year-old at Victorville mall, police say

Police say the suspect accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl at the Mall of Victor Valley on Tuesday has been taken into custody. The Victorville Police Department identified him as 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell, a co-owner of Sole Addicts. He was chasing two shoplifters out of his store and fired multiple shots at them, but the […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Caught on video: 2 men rob woman of her watch after hitting her with Dodge Challenger in Downtown LA

The public's help is needed to identify two men who hit a woman with their car after following her from Downtown LA's Jewelry District in order to rob her.The robbery happened Monday at about noon, when she was followed from a jewelry store by two men in a silver Dodge Challenger. She in her own vehicle, approaching the intersection of 8th and Francisco Street, when one of the men got out of the Challenger, walked up to her car and shattered her driver's side window with a tool. She tried to drive away, but was blocked in by traffic, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Santa Monica police arrest four people in catalytic converter theft

Police in Santa Monica arrested four people in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the 1500 block of Harvard Street in Santa Monica early Friday morning. According to a news release by SMPD, a person who was awoken to the sounds of power tools and grinding called police, believing that they witnessed a group of people stealing a catalytic converter who were then leaving in a gray Chevy Tahoe SUV. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. There were four occupants in the SUV, as well as numerous power saws, a vehicle jack, two-way radios, masks, miscellaneous tools and the stolen catalytic converter. The Chevy Tahoe was towed and all the of burglary tools were booked into evidence. The four suspects, Jesus Guerrero, Alexandra Garcia, Jesse Gonzalez and Samantha Lopez were arrested and booked on various charges, including grand theft and conspiracy. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident was strongly urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426. 
SANTA MONICA, CA

