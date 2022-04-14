Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Boy in Connection with Fatal Shooting in NoHo

Police in Santa Monica arrested four people in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the 1500 block of Harvard Street in Santa Monica early Friday morning. According to a news release by SMPD, a person who was awoken to the sounds of power tools and grinding called police, believing that they witnessed a group of people stealing a catalytic converter who were then leaving in a gray Chevy Tahoe SUV. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. There were four occupants in the SUV, as well as numerous power saws, a vehicle jack, two-way radios, masks, miscellaneous tools and the stolen catalytic converter. The Chevy Tahoe was towed and all the of burglary tools were booked into evidence. The four suspects, Jesus Guerrero, Alexandra Garcia, Jesse Gonzalez and Samantha Lopez were arrested and booked on various charges, including grand theft and conspiracy. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident was strongly urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426.

