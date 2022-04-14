ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Boy in Connection with Fatal Shooting in NoHo

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in North Hollywood, police said Wednesday. The shooting was reported about 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of...

