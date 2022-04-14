ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair Of Bonded Senior Dogs In Need Of New Home After Owner’s Death

BOSTON (CBS) – Two bonded senior dogs at the Animal Rescue League in Boston are in need of a new home after their owner recently died.

Franklin, a 9-year-old Sharpei, and Frieda, a 6-year-old Sharpei, need a new home together “to spend their retirement years,” ARL said.

The pair first came to the shelter in 2018 from North Carolina. They were quickly adopted at the time, but are up for adoption once again.

Franklin and Frieda. (Image Credit: Animal Resue League)

Franklin and Frieda need to be adopted together. They’re described as “fun-loving and extremely friendly.” They are mostly healthy, but have some medical issues that need to be addressed.

Anyone interested in adoption the pair can visit the Animal Rescue League website.

