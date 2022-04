The Faribault boys and girls track and field teams were set to host Owatonna, Northfield, Albert Lea, Waseca, St. Peter, St. Clair and the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf on Thursday, but due to weather conditions, the Falcons instead hosted just Owatonna, Albert Lea and MSAD for a meet on Wednesday. The boys and girls team both finished in second place behind the boys 111 total team points and the girls 96 team points, while Owatonna claimed both first-place finishes (boys 218.5, girls 234). ...

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO