ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Rwanda asylum seeker plans condemned as ‘despicable’ by Nicola Sturgeon

By Neil Pooran
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13W0KD_0f94oCpZ00

Nicola Sturgeon has said plans to process some asylum seekers in Rwanda are “despicable”, while Humza Yousaf has accused the UK Government of being institutionally racist.

Home Secretary Priti Patel signed a deal with the African nation on Thursday which would see those who cross the English Channel in small boats flown to Rwanda to have their claims processed.

Refugee charities and Labour have already condemned the plan, with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper saying it is “unworkable, unethical and extortionate”.

Addressing the proposals on Twitter, Scottish First Minister Ms Sturgeon said: “A despicable policy on its own terms.

“But add the fact that it’s being set out today to distract from #partygate and you see the utter moral bankruptcy of this Tory government laid bare. Shameful.”

Scottish Health Secretary Mr Yousaf tweeted: “UK Govt rightly provides asylum and refuge to Ukrainians fleeing war, but wants to send others seeking asylum thousands of miles away to Rwanda for ‘processing’ – and you still question whether this heartless Tory Govt is institutionally racist?”

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, described the UK Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda as “evil”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s just chilling, absolutely chilling, to think that people who are coming here for a whole host of reasons – vulnerable people – are going to be taken all the way to Africa to be processed.

“This is not the mark of a civilised society. It’s evil.

“It just turns my stomach to see that our Government acting in our name can behave in such a way, and I think a lot of people are going to be quite aghast.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also attacked the plans.

He tweeted on Wednesday night: “This is horrific. A dog whistle to the hard right from a Tory government in its death throes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1Bsq_0f94oCpZ00

Speaking during a press conference in the Rwandan capital Kigali on Thursday, Home Secretary Ms Patel said the agreement complies with international law.

She said the asylum system is “collapsing under a combination of real humanitarian crises and evil people smugglers”.

“The British people are fair and generous when it comes to helping those in need, but the persistent circumventing of our laws and immigration rules, and the reality of the system that is open to game and criminal exploitation, has eroded public support for Britain’s asylum system and those that genuinely need access to it,” she said.

“Putting evil people smugglers out of business is a moral imperative.

“It requires us to use every tool at our disposal and also to find new solutions.”

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Nicola Sturgeon writes welcome message for Ukrainians arriving in Scotland

The message is available in Ukrainian and Russian. A message from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon promising a “warm Scottish welcome” is to be given to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their homeland as they arrive in Scotland. In the message, available in Ukrainian and Russian, she says that...
POLITICS
BBC

MPs reject plan to cut time asylum seekers wait to work

An attempt by Tory peers to cut the time asylum seekers have to wait before they can work has failed. In all, 66 Tory politicians wrote to the PM last week, urging a change to the Nationality and Borders Bill. It would have let asylum seekers work if they were...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Tory MP accuses archbishop of ‘wanting to live with law-breaking’ after Rwanda asylum criticism

A veteran Tory MP has accused the archbishop of Canterbury of “sharpening political divisions” for suggesting the government’s Rwanda asylum policy would not stand up to the scrutiny of God.In an attempt to defend the controverisal proposals, unveiled by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel last week, cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg also claimed Justin Welby had misunderstood the policy.Delivering his Easter Sunday sermon, the head of the Church of England criticised the plan to send some asylum seekers on a one-way ticket over 4,000 miles away to the east African country.In a scathing intervention, Archbishop Welby accused the government...
WORLD
The Independent

Priti Patel was warned evidence behind Rwanda plan ‘highly uncertain’, as Home Office concerns made public

The top civil servant at the Home Office warned Priti Patel the evidence behind her plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in order to deter people making the hazardous Channel crossing was “highly uncertain”.It was revealed on Friday the home secretary was forced to issue a rare “ministerial directive” – only the second at the Home Office since 1990 – in order to press ahead with the policy after objections were raised by the permanent secretary.But details of the concerns were not made public until Saturday evening when the Home Office published correspondence between the official, Matthew Rycroft,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Humza Yousaf
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Yvette Cooper
The Independent

Archbishop has misunderstood aims of Rwanda migrants policy – Rees-Mogg

The Archbishop of Canterbury has misunderstood the aims of the Government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda in criticising the new policy, a Cabinet minister has said.Plans announced by ministers this week have been deemed ungodly by religious leaders, with Justin Welby claiming sending migrants to the African country would not stand up to the scrutiny of the Lord.In his Easter sermon, the archbishop said “sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well, like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God who himself took responsibility for our failures”.But Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Rwanda#Asylum Seeker#African#The English Channel#Labour#Scottish#Ukrainians#Tory#Snp#Westminster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Twitter
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
The Independent

Archbishop of Canterbury criticises Rwanda refugee policy during Easter message

The Archbishop of Canterbury has called the government’s plan to send refugees to Rwanda “opposite of the nature of God”.In his Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral, Justin Welby added that Christ’s resurrection should be a time for “repentance and renewal”, not for “sub-contracting our responsibilities”.“There are such serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers across seas,” the Archbishop said.“The details are for politics. The principle must stand the judgement of God, and it cannot. It cannot carry the weight of resurrection justice, of life conquering death.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pope Francis pleads for peace in ‘war-battered Ukraine’ as he leads Easter massHero teacher saves nine-year-old boy from choking with Heimlich manoeuvreRussia releases video claiming to show sunken Moskva crew meeting with naval chief
WORLD
Reuters

First-time asylum seekers in EU jumped 28% in 2021 - Eurostat

March 23 (Reuters) - The number of people making first-time applications for asylum in the European Union jumped by 28% to reach more than half a million last year, according to data released by the bloc's statistics office on Wednesday. Numbers remained well below the peaks of 2015-16 that followed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Vladimir Frolov: Another Russian general killed during war on Ukraine in new blow for Putin

Russia has lost another military general in the war on Ukraine, in the latest blow for Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of Russia’s 8th army, was given a military funeral in St Petersburg’s Serafimovskoe Cemetary on Saturday.Alexander Beglov, governor of St Petersburg, confirmed the death in a statement saying Frolov fought in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.His statement read: “Today we say goodbye to a real hero. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov died a heroic death in battle with Ukrainian nationalists.“He sacrificed his life so that children, women and the elderly in the Donbas would no longer hear...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

607K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy