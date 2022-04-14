ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury will ‘100 per cent’ retire after Dillian Whyte fight, says champion’s nutritionist

By Jack Naisbitt
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsLWa_0f94o0K600

Tyson Fury ’s nutritionist George Lockhart says the heavyweight champion will retire after his bout with Dillian Whyte .

Fury has said he will come in at a career-heaviest weight for his sell-out Wembley Stadium clash against fellow Briton Whyte on Saturday 23 April.

Lockhart, who has been working with the WBC champion since 7 January, told the Mail : “I will tell you, at the weigh-in there’s going to be a shock.

“People are going to be shocked at the weigh-in. People will be like, ‘holy crap’.”

Fury has teased that he will retire after defending his WBC title against Whyte, and Lockhart said: “Do I think this will be his last fight? 100 per cent.

“There’s a lot of planning. Most of the time the focus is 100 per cent on this fight, but there’s also post-fight planning. A lot more family stuff.

“There’s always going to be a next fight. He could beat [Oleksandr] Usyk, he could beat [Anthony] Joshua, he could beat everyone – and then there’s another fight.

“He knows that, and he’s at a point now where family, what he’s been through with his daughter, he’s proven anything he needs to prove. He’s thinking: ‘How the hell can you beat selling out Wembley Stadium?’

“I’d be shocked if this wasn’t his last one.”

This news will come as a disappointment to many boxing fans who were hoping for Fury to fight fellow British heavyweight Joshua, who faces Usyk this spring or summer.

Fury currently has 32 wins from 33 fights, with one draw.

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Spence adds 3rd title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. took a few rounds to find his rhythm and range after a long layoff. In the end, he had another championship belt. Spence became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home crowd, when his fight against Yordenis Ugás was stopped in the 10th round Saturday night because of the WBA champ's right eye that was almost completely swollen shut.
NFL
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez wants Golovkin to beat Canelo in September

By Sean Jones: David Benavidez is rooting for Gennadiy Golovkin to defeat Canelo Alvarez in September in their third and perhaps final fight of their three-fight rivalry. Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) still needs to beat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th for the trilogy fight against Golovkin to become a reality in September.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Nutritionist#Combat#Wbc#Usyk#British
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul says it’s ‘undeniable’ that he scores one UFC fight: ‘Dana seems open to it’

The Jake Paul experiment is still ongoing and could soon trickle over into mixed martial arts (MMA). While the social media star is still doing his best to become a legitimate boxer Paul has already hinted at an eventual move from the ring to the cage. Rumors have swirled as to which promotions would be interested in giving Paul a chance to compete in MMA and well-known organizations like Bellator MMA and Professional Fighters League (PFL) have risen to the top.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Video: Errol Spence Breaks Down Yordenis Ugas Unification

(Video by Ryan Burton) - Errol Spence Interview - Spence vs. Ugas will see WBC and IBF world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA world champion Yordenis Ugas square off in a welterweight title unification clash that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a Premier Boxing Champions event. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

UFC legend Michael Bisping drops truth bomb on Henry Cejudo

The big talk after UFC 273 is whether or not Henry Cejudo will come back and fight Alex Volkanovski. Many people are giving their takes on the fight and you can add former middleweight champion Michael Bisping to that list. Michael Bisping dropped quite the truth bomb on Henry Cejudo...
UFC
mmanews.com

Valerie Loureda Names Ronda Rousey As The MMA GOAT

Bellator flyweight Valerie Loureda thinks that former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Rousey retired from MMA following a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, but she remains a fixture of modern UFC culture. She is arguably one of the most dominant champions in UFC history and became the UFC’s first female superstar.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Hearn on Conor Benn After Van Heerden KO: We Have to Step Up the Opposition Now

Conor Benn may have starched his last overmatched veteran, according to his promoter. Benn, the hard hitting British welterweight, picked up another emphatic win Saturday night at Manchester Arena in England with a second-round stoppage over southpaw Chris van Heerden, who has seen better days. Benn staggered van Heerden with a straight right and then followed up with a combination from which the South African never recovered.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Amir Khan BOOED after response to potential Conor Benn fight

Amir Khan refused to be drawn into accepting a fight with Conor Benn after his demolition of Chris van Heerden in Manchester last night. Khan made his return to the sport after accepting a long-awaited grudge fight with long-term rival Kell Brook, during which the better boxer would be determined once and for all.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Tommy Fury sends warning to Dillian Whyte over Tyson’s training camp

Tommy Fury has waxed lyrical about the condition of Tyson Fury in camp in the build-up to his fight with Dillian Whyte at Wembley. Tommy has been in camp with his half-brother throughout his preparations to fight Whyte, with the Love Island star due to fight on the undercard at the Wembley Stadium next week.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

607K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy