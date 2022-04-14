Tyson Fury will ‘100 per cent’ retire after Dillian Whyte fight, says champion’s nutritionist

Tyson Fury ’s nutritionist George Lockhart says the heavyweight champion will retire after his bout with Dillian Whyte .

Fury has said he will come in at a career-heaviest weight for his sell-out Wembley Stadium clash against fellow Briton Whyte on Saturday 23 April.

Lockhart, who has been working with the WBC champion since 7 January, told the Mail : “I will tell you, at the weigh-in there’s going to be a shock.

“People are going to be shocked at the weigh-in. People will be like, ‘holy crap’.”

Fury has teased that he will retire after defending his WBC title against Whyte, and Lockhart said: “Do I think this will be his last fight? 100 per cent.

“There’s a lot of planning. Most of the time the focus is 100 per cent on this fight, but there’s also post-fight planning. A lot more family stuff.

“There’s always going to be a next fight. He could beat [Oleksandr] Usyk, he could beat [Anthony] Joshua, he could beat everyone – and then there’s another fight.

“He knows that, and he’s at a point now where family, what he’s been through with his daughter, he’s proven anything he needs to prove. He’s thinking: ‘How the hell can you beat selling out Wembley Stadium?’

“I’d be shocked if this wasn’t his last one.”

This news will come as a disappointment to many boxing fans who were hoping for Fury to fight fellow British heavyweight Joshua, who faces Usyk this spring or summer.

Fury currently has 32 wins from 33 fights, with one draw.