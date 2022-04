CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Atlanta firm known for its leadership development programming is moving its headquarters to Cincinnati after being acquired. On Monday, Leadercast, which bills itself as one of the nation's oldest personal growth platforms, announced it was acquired by Cincinnati-based LC Group. LC Group is an offshoot of Boonrise, formerly Rebel Pilgrim Creative Agency. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 26 DAYS AGO