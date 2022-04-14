ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Trade for Mother's Day!

manhattan.edu
 3 days ago

Remember mom or someone else special with a Fair Trade gift this year! Fair Trade...

inside.manhattan.edu

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Many worshipers celebrate Easter in-person for the first time in two years

From Buckhead to Stone Mountain and Rome to the Middle East, worshippers celebrated the Easter holiday worldwide, and many of those services happened right in metro Atlanta. Thousands of people filled the sanctuary at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia for Resurrection Sunday. Sunday was the first time New Birth held service indoors in two years since the pandemic started.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

Comments / 0

