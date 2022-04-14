ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin sued by news orgs over school tip line emails

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been sued by more...

Youngkin orders flags at half-staff, Kaine shares remarks for 15th anniversary of Virginia Tech mass shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday — exactly 15 years after one of America’s deadliest mass shootings — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be lowered across the Commonwealth in honor of the 32 people who lost their lives and the 17 who were injured when a student opened fire on the Virginia Tech campus on April 16, 2007.
‘Jesus would not approve’: Targeted by an Alabama political ad, queer student and mother share their story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — She helped him with his costume. Her classmates did, too. Stitch by stitch, the senior at Magic City Acceptance Academy helped her history teacher become a Mardi Gras queen. The occasion was a drag show fundraiser to help the school’s history quiz bowl team attend a competition in Washington, D.C. The fundraiser was a student idea, the school’s principal said, and was successful. The quiz bowl team will head to D.C. next week.
3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
LGBT Life Center awarded $2Million from CDC to combat HIV in Black, Latinx men

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. LGBT Life Center awarded $2Million from CDC to combat …. Injuries reported after house explodes in Franklin. 3 injured following overnight shooting on Airline …. Injuries reported after house explodes in Franklin. 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson. Wild Baby Raccoon Rescue looking for...
Virginia to lift state registration rule for medical marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians who want a medical marijuana license won’t need to register with the state starting in July, but there will still be steps they have to take. A bill signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin will lift Virginia’s requirement for patients to register...
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack. Three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting...
Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
Sheriff: 3 babies eat THC-laced goldfish at VA daycare

The daycare owner, later identified as 60-year-old Rebecca Swanner, turned herself in on April 14 and was released on a $2,000 bond. Sheriff: 3 babies eat THC-laced goldfish at VA daycare. Jon Cooper, Shawn Thornton inducted into Admirals …. Virginia Zoo hosting first-ever Adult Prom Night. 2 in critical condition...
