ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

New York AG launches investigation on oil industry over gas price gouging – CNN

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – New York Attorney General (AG) Letitia James has launched an investigation to determine whether the oil industry has engaged in gas price gouging, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

No Whammy, No Whammy, Drop: Gas Prices Down Across New York

After hitting all-time record highs earlier this month, the average prices for gallon of gas is trickling back down, according to the latest numbers released by AAA New York. In many regions across the state, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel is down by about a dime over the last the week. The statewide average is down to $4.36 to start the week, a drop of 8-cents since last Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Cnn#Gas Prices#Price Gouging#Reuters#Congress#Americans#The New York Ag
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Gas price increases continue, experts warn of price gouging

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Frustration at the gas pump continue with prices staying high. Customers hope to see a downward trend soon. “We hope that they come down overnight but that’s not usually the case,” said RGV resident, Viola Elizondo. AAA Texas tells us gas...
TRAFFIC
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
WWEEK

Why Are Gas Prices So High? Seems Like Price Gouging to Me.

Why are gas prices so high? Is it really the war, or is it The Man screwing us? We never got much of our oil from Russia to begin with. Seems like price gouging to me, and I bet 2022 will be a record year for oil company profits. —Walking in Beaverton.
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy