Just Stop Oil activists climb on top of fuel tanker to block busy London roundabout

Just Stop Oil activists caused rush-hour chaos in west London on Thursday by climbing onto a fuel tanker and forcing the closure of a major roundabout leading to the M4.

Footage shared by the group shows four climate protesters scaling the lorry before sitting on top of the vehicle, which was stopped at a red light on the Chiswick roundabout.

A group of demonstrators can also be seen standing in front of the tanker, before one sits down in front with a sign that reads: "Just Stop Oil".

Police have since removed the individuals.

