ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LSU and Ole Miss Top Contenders for WR Harvey Broussard

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uK3vw_0f94joHg00

One of the top prospects in Louisiana, wide receiver Harvey Broussard, updates his recruitment.

LAFAYETTE, La. - One of Louisiana’s hottest recruits comes from about an hour west of Baton Rouge. Harvey Broussard is a 6’4”, 175-pound receiver from St. Martinville (La.) High School, and he’s been picking up offers and interest from college coaches since the conclusion of the 2021 high school football season concluded.

Considering how Broussard is tearing up the seven-on-seven circuit while getting bigger and stronger at the same time, it’s not really a surprise.

He took some time to update his recruitment, beginning with his tentative upcoming unofficial visit plans.

“I’ve got Baylor, Florida, and Auburn,” Harvey said of his spring unofficial visit plans. While Harvey does not yet have any official visits set, he does have a handful of schools that are recruiting him hard.

“Ole Miss, Baylor, Cincinnati and Auburn.”

Speaking of Ole Miss, Broussard offered the following description of Head Coach Lane Kiffin.

“He’s a cool dude,” Broussard began. “When I went over there (to Oxford), when they offered me, like, he wanted to start over there as a true freshman. He said if I could enroll early, he was like that would be perfect.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEnxB_0f94joHg00

During the King of Da Boot tournament this past weekend, Broussard consistently ran by defenders and stacked them before making catches near or in the end zone.

The Grove Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Brfb4_0f94joHg00

The Grove Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3HWc_0f94joHg00

The Grove Report

As for the interest from the Rebels in general, here’s more from Broussard.

“Yeah, they are really interested in me. They call me probably every other day. They are really interested in me. They said they don’t have too many big receivers right now. They were like, they don’t really have enough big receivers, so they could really use me as one of their receivers.

Regarding LSU, the local school that has yet to offer but is still keeping contact with Broussard:

“I’m definitely going to take one of my official visits to LSU.” As for whether he thinks the Tigers will offer, Harvey gave his personal opinion by saying, “They should, I mean when I went on a visit, the coaches were all hyped about me being there and stuff. I’m just going to give it time.”

As for a decision timeframe, Broussard is mulling it over, but it could be a while.

“Yeah, I am going to think about it for a while. Yeah, I’m probably going to make my decision on National Signing Day. Yeah, I’m going to give it time and enjoy the recruiting process.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall Schedules Major Visit

Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Harvey, LA
Lafayette, LA
Football
Oxford, MS
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
The Spun

Former College Football Coach Dead At 57

On Friday night, the football world received some tough news when a longtime college football coach passed away. Andy Coen, the former coach of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 57 years old. According to a statement from the team,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WWL

Tornado Watch issued for most of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for most of Louisiana on Tuesday morning. A tornado watch is in effect for the following parishes/ counties in the WWL-TV viewing area until 7 p.m. Tuesday: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington parishes and Hancock and Pearl River counties.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Spun

Bob Stoops Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Brent Venables

Following a brief return to the Sooners sideline as the interim replacement for Lincoln Riley, Bob Stoops will step aside as Brent Venables takes over Oklahoma’s football program. Venables spent 13 years working under Stoops as an associate coach, linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2001. After...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
On3.com

5-star Leonard Miller announces final two schools, plus G-League

The top available prospect in the class of 2022, Leonard Miller, has narrowed his list down to three finalists — Arizona, Kentucky, and the G-League. The talented small forward out of Ontario will no longer consider Gonzaga, Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Providence, and the Overtime Elite league.
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Orgeron makes surprise appearance at 1 school’s spring practice

Ed Orgeron made an eyebrow-raising visit to one school’s spring practice, and it likely isn’t a school many would expect. The former LSU coach was on hand to see Notre Dame practice, and even addressed the team. The Fighting Irish posted a video of the speech, in which Orgeron effusively praised the Notre Dame coaching staff and said the Fighting Irish were “going to win it all.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Wr#Baylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two more teams showing UNC basketball recruiting target

While it’s been rumored that the race for five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is coming to an end soon, two programs are making a final effort in trying to pull off a surprising commitment. Louisville and Oregon are the latest teams to enter the race for Jackson per a report. Stockrisers Jake Weingarten is reporting that Oregon has offered Jackson and now Louisville is also getting involved by showing interest in the recruit. Former Duke assistant, Nolan Smith, is leading the way in Louisville’s pursuit of Jackson as he watched him at an AAU event last weekend down in Orlando. Smith also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
96.5 KVKI

Here’s the Top 10 Actors from Louisiana (#1 is from Bossier City)

We may have drooled a little while compiling this list of Louisiana's all-time biggest actors!. Stacker.com has gathered a list of the biggest actors from the great State of Louisiana using data curated by IMDB.com. Stacker.com used IMDB.com's 'most popular' list when building this fun list of Louisiana's top actors....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas will get new field courtesy of Garth Brooks

Remember all those signs in your high-school gymnasium that read “NO STREET SHOES!” near the floor? Think of that. Country superstar Garth Brooks will play to a packed crowd April 23 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fans will be in the stands and on the field at the football home of the Hogs. University brass decided afterward was as good a time as any to replace the grass. “This (field) will likely be damaged beyond repair to bring it back to life,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “They will come in Saturday and they will put that plastic square flooring across...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
1K+
Followers
737
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy