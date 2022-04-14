ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles over stability control issue

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clr9E_0f94ihDE00

Toyota is recalling nearly 460,000 vehicles to fix a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control system.

The software error can keep the vehicle stability control system from automatically turning on the next time the car is started, the company said.

The system uses a computer to individually brake wheels to help drivers control the vehicle in certain conditions.

The recall covers vehicles from 2020 to 2022 model years including the Toyota brand’s Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid. Also included are the LS500h, LX600, NX350h and NX450h-plus from the Lexus luxury brand.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the affected software free of charge to customers, Toyota said. Owners will be notified by the middle of June, the company added.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

General Motors recalls thousands of SUVs over headlight issue

March 22 (UPI) -- General Motors is recalling thousands of small SUVs manufactured over close to an eight-year period, over issues with their headlights, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall applies the 2010 to 2017 model years of its GMC Terrain vehicles, documents...
CARS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Which Volkswagen vehicles are being recalled?

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kendall Heiman, like most new car owners, took a picture with her brand new 2021 Atlas Cross Sport Volkswagen she got in May 2021. “We needed an all-wheel drive vehicle and we had some, so it rose to the top of our list,” Heiman said. Only 8 months into owning it, she […]
CARS
fordauthority.com

2016-2018 Ford F-150 Trucks Recalled Over Brake Master Cylinder Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2016-2018 Ford F-150 models equipped with the automaker’s 3.5L EcoBoost V6 due to a brake master cylinder issue. This recall also applies to select 2016-2017 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models, as Ford Authority reported earlier today. The defect: in affected vehicles, a...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Venza#Vehicles#Control System#The Recall#Rav4 Hybrid#Rav4 Prime#Highlander Hybrid#Nx350h#Nx450h#Lexus
Benzinga

Aurora Unveils Test Fleet Of Autonomous Toyota Sienna Vehicles

Aurora Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) has unveiled the test fleet of its autonomous custom-designed Toyota Sienna vehicles. Aurora has worked with Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) Toyota Motor North America's engineering team over the last year to refine requirements to prepare this vehicle model platform to integrate with the Aurora Driver.
CARS
KRMG

Recall alert: 947 Teslas recalled for rearview camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced another recall involving Tesla vehicles. Tesla is recalling 947 vehicles because the rearview image could be delayed when the driver tries to back up, Reuters reported. The recall affects some 2018 to 2019 Model S, Model X and 2017 to 2020 Model...
CARS
US News and World Report

Tesla Recalls 947 U.S. Vehicles Over Delay in Rearview Image Display, NHTSA Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling 947 vehicles in the United States because the rearview image may not immediately display when they begin to reverse, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. The automaker told the NHTSA the recall covers some 2018-2019 Model S, Model X, and 2017-2020 Model...
CARS
CNET

GMC To Recall 740,000 Terrains Over Headlight Glare Issue

General Motors is issuing a recall for 740,000 2010-2017 GMC Terrain models. The recall is prompted by concerns that the cars' headlight designs could cause glare, which could impact the ability of other road users to see appropriately. The company fought the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over the need for this recall, according to a report published by Reuters on Tuesday, but it lost.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy