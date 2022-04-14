ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Pfizer to seek COVID booster authorization for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9Smk_0f94ggpZ00

Pfizer said Thursday it wants to expand its COVID-19 booster shots to healthy elementary-age kids.

U.S. health authorities already urge everyone 12 and older to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest variants — and recently gave the option of a second booster to those 50 and older.

Now Pfizer says new data shows healthy 5- to 11-year-olds could benefit from another kid-sized shot.

In a small study, 140 youngsters who’d already gotten two shots were given a booster six months later, and researchers found the extra shot generally revved up their immune response. But a closer look at 30 of the children found a 36-fold increase in virus-fighting antibodies, levels high enough to fight the super-contagious omicron variant, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said in a press release.

The data has not been published or vetted by independent experts.

Pfizer tested the kid booster while omicron was surging this winter. While COVID-19 cases now are at much lower levels in the U.S., in recent weeks an even more contagious version of omicron, called BA.2, has become the dominant type locally and around the world.

In the coming days, the companies plan to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize a booster for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds. They also plan to share the data with European and other regulators.

Vaccinations are generally less effective against the omicron variant than earlier versions of the coronavirus — but they do still offer strong protection against severe disease. While COVID-19 is a bigger threat to adults, youngsters can get seriously ill. But regulators will have to decide if healthy elementary-age kids really need a booster, and if so, when.

The Pfizer shots are the only vaccine available to U.S. children. Those ages 5 to 11 receive one-third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older. Just over a quarter in the younger age group have gotten two doses since vaccination opened to them in November, shortly before omicron struck.

The U.S. hasn’t yet allowed vaccinations for children under 5. But certain 5- to 11-year-olds — those with severely weakened immune systems — already are supposed to get three doses, to give that high-risk group a better chance of responding.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

U.S. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again

Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. One big unknown? “We don’t know how high that mountain’s gonna grow,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University. No one expects a peak […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#A Better Chance#Omicron#European#Sti
KTLA.com

Britney Spears is having a baby

Pop icon Britney Spears announced her pregnancy on Instagram Monday afternoon. She’s expecting with her long-time partner, Sam Asghari. Spears is already a mother of two teenage sons with her ex, Kevin Federline. She explained in her post that she noticed a little weight gain and decided to take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Elon Musk may be eyeing a takeover of Twitter

There’s no percentage in second-guessing Elon Musk. The Tesla chief executive is too erratic to make his plans apparent. But it sure looks like he’s pondering an even bigger stake in Twitter — he’s already the largest shareholder — and possibly pursuing a takeover of the San Francisco social-media company.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
KTLA

Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South L.A.: LASD

A woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes a man found fatally shot nearby was the killer, who then turned the gun on himself. The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 119th Street in the Green Meadows […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. Mayor Garcetti says farewell with next role unclear

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivered what amounted to a farewell speech to his city Thursday at a time when it’s not clear when, or where, he’s going. The two-term Democrat delivered his final State of the City address as his nomination by President Joe Biden to become U.S. ambassador to India appears imperiled in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 people injured in South L.A. shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of East 74th and Main streets in the Florence neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Department officials told KTLA. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

After 2 years, missing NorCal teen with autism found in Utah

A missing autistic teenager from California has been found safe in Summit County, Utah. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has identified the missing teen as Connerjack Oswalt, 19. He was first reported missing in Sept. 2019 to the Clearlake Police Department in Northern California. At the time, Oswalt was 16-years-old. His family has been searching […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KTLA

Mass-overdose events happening across U.S., DEA warns

The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to law enforcement agencies across the country last week warning of "mass-overdose events" caused by fentanyl. In that letter, the DEA named an overdose event that happened last month in downtown Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KTLA

11-year-old girl survives traumatic ATV accident

11-year-old Jazzmine Samaniego made an incredible recovery after a life-changing accident. Back in November, she went riding on an ATV — something she’s grown up doing on her family’s 5-acre lot in Homeland, Riverside County. But this time, it went terribly wrong. Jazzmine, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled and the bike fell on her […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

These smartphones have big features for about $400

There’s never been a better time for budget phones. For about $400, you can have some of the best features available. Recently, I took the Samsung A53 5G and the Apple iPhone SE 5G to the Micheltorena Stairs in Silver Lake to see what you get for the price.
CELL PHONES
KTLA

KTLA

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy