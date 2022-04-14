Fresh Baked opens in new Oconomowoc location

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are various barbecue restaurants in Milwaukee, WI; However, few require recognition. They include:. Smoke Shack is a great location to get up with coworkers, family, or friends for a drink. Slow-smoked barbecued meats are on the menu at this restaurant. The establishment has a reputation for providing courteous and knowledgeable customer care to its clients. Their meat is smoked in small amounts to guarantee that it is of the highest quality, both in texture and flavor. No matter what day or night, Smoke Shack welcomes ravenous visitors.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO