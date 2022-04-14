ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Ryan Day discusses spring game preparations

By Orri Benatar, Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kxfml_0f94daZQ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day held his final news conference Thursday leading up to Saturday’s annual spring game.

Day spoke at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and provided final updates on the team before its first 2022 showcase. The news conference can be seen in the video player above.

Dwayne Haskins’ wife releases statement, announces funeral service details

The coach last spoke on Monday to discuss the recent death of former Buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins. When asked about Haskins’ celebration of life ceremony in Pittsburgh next Friday, Day said “we want to attend as many of those things as we can.”

The annual intra-squad game for the Buckeyes will start at noon Saturday. Day says the Buckeyes will tackle during parts of the spring game because he believes it’s the “right thing to do.”

“We’ve got to go out there and tackle and play and I think it will be good for a lot of our guys,” Day said. “We’ve got to be physical, we’ve got to be tough . . . so we’ll do that on Saturday.”

Day says he wants to see backup quarterback Kyle McCord make the right reads and execute routine plays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. James faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted, prosecutors said. He’s being charged federally on a terrorism offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley will take part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club stage on April 20. The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Mccord
Person
Woody Hayes
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

TikTok’s Orbeez challenge hurts three children in Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police are putting out a warning to the community after three young children were hurt in what they believe is part of a trending challenge seen on TikTok. It’s called the “Orbeez challenge” and Gahanna police say they want to put a stop to this before anyone else gets hurt. […]
GAHANNA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Wcmh#Buckeyes#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

1 person dead after southeast Columbus fire

One person is dead after a fire Saturday morning in southeast Columbus. Candidate says Hilliard school complaint ‘politically …. Granville High students start Ukrainian donation …. Spring game offers fans first look at 2022 Buckeyes. Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina …. WATCH: C.J. Stroud, former Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

"I believe she was trying to kill me"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial of a former Columbus Division of Police vice officer will enter its second week Monday at 9 a.m. as the defense continues to present its case. https://nbc4i.co/3E0iXLI.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy