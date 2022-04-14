ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Greg Mathis Trending After “Crackhead” Clip Goes Wide

By Lance Strong
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Judge Greg Mathis , and his popular syndicated reality series Judge Mathis, began its 23rd season in September 2021 and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. On Wednesday, a clip featuring the Detroit native went wide after he claimed to be able to detect of a participant on the show was a former “ crackhead .”

Twitter user @Jo_Pa_Po shared the clip Wednesday (April 13) of Judge Mathis with Mathis speaking to a woman during a hearing. When Mathis asks if she objects, the woman inquires as to what, with Mathis following up with, “You object to the rumor or do you object to being a crackhead” without skipping a beat. The woman says she objects, which causes Mathis to press further. Mathis then says, “I don’t think you are now…you used to be maybe?” which then evolved to the woman admitting that she dabbled in the crack cocaine drug just once.

The woman, who was vehemently denying usage, then suddenly bends to the questioning, saying that she tried the drug one time which sparked Mathis to gleefully declare “I knew I had something going on, I can smell it!” with a hearty laugh between handclaps.

The clip has over a million views on Twitter with folks responding and apparently not realizing Mathis says things like this on the regular. Given that Mathis has the second-longest-running judge show in syndication, his legacy as a no-nonsense figure remains intact as evidenced by the now-viral clip. Beyond the show, Mathis rose to the rank of becoming a Michigan 36th District Court judge after a troubled life on the streets of Detroit.

Check out the reactions to the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Galigher Vespoort
3d ago

Well after what he been through in life and what we see on the streets if you that sensitive turn the show off. Admitting to having an addiction is the first step in fighting it

Thelma Marie
3d ago

O well. Judge is telling it like it is. If you don’t like him move on. I moved on when judge Judy comes on. So do the same.

oldschool94
3d ago

hey!! Detroit native. he knew! he knew! bel6it or not. ppl can tell. no. I've never, ever used drugs, but trust. I've known ppl that have & do. when ya know! ya know.

