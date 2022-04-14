ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to easily share anything from your phone

By David Nield
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zcxon_0f94dJlB00 Sharing is caring. Tim Douglas / Pexels

This post has been updated. It was originally published on April 6, 2020.

You probably do a lot of sharing from your phone—photos, files, links—which is why both Android and iOS have a sharing button prominently displayed on most parts of their interfaces.

As a refresher, on Android phones, the “share” button looks like a “less-than” sign, with a circle at each point, whereas on iPhones, it’s an arrow pointing out of a square. But no matter which platform you’re using, the purpose of the button is the same: to share whatever you’re looking at with other people.

And even though the sharing button is simple, you can make things more seamless and less time-consuming by choosing what happens when you tap “share,” or using other smart ways to send content directly from your photos app of choice.

Customizing sharing on iOS

To customize the sharing panel, you’ll need to get it up on screen. Start by sharing something—a webpage in Safari, for example. You can’t really customize the list of frequently contacted people and frequently used devices at the top of the sharing menu, but you can long-press on someone’s name and tell iOS to suggest them less. Most customization involves the list of apps underneath those suggested names.

[Related: How to share huge files online ]

Scroll to the far right of the apps list and pick More , then tap Edit to pick and reorder which apps show up first when you share something—use the triple-line handles on the right to change the order. If there’s one app you’re always sharing to, make sure it appears first. Tap Done , then Done again to set your choice.

Finally, scroll down to the actions list—which includes copying or printing items—and tap Edit Actions to choose what appears here. Again, you can add or remove entries from the list, so you could remove the Copy option and add the Save to Dropbox option, for example.

Customizing sharing on Android

By default, when you hit the share button on Android, you’ll see four contacts and four apps. These are determined by the operating system based on who you’re usually in touch with, who you recently chatted with, the tools you usually use to send specific types of files, and what it sees as the apps you use the most.

Unfortunately, these suggestions are not customizable, but swiping up on the sharing menu will open up a whole app drawer with possibilities. Starting with Bluetooth , you’ll see several more apps (18 on our phone) on top of the four you started with. They will usually be social media, storage services, and communication tools ranging from email platforms to messaging apps.

You’ll notice some will have a downward arrow next to the app’s name—this means you can choose a specific place within that app to share content. For example, tapping the downward arrow next to Instagram will open a new menu where you can choose to send an image or video to someone on the platform as a direct message, post it to your feed, or upload it to your story. Likewise, touch the downward arrow next to Twitter and you’ll be able to choose whether you want to send the file through a direct message or post it as a tweet. If you’re using a Galaxy phone, Samsung has an extra sharing setting on top of Android’s. This will allow you to pin specific contacts on an app so they’ll always pop up no matter what you’re sharing or where you’re doing it from. Open Settings , tap Advanced features , then hit Direct share . If you disable this option, you will only see your frequently used apps on the Share list.

One trick that affects the sharing menu on any version of Android is clearing the data cache of any app (like Messages) that dominates the direct share links more than you’d like it to. This partly resets Android’s list of the contacts you’re most in touch with. From Settings , tap Apps , then any app, and Storage & cache to find the Clear cache option.

Sharing from phone to phone

If you’re in the same space as the person you want to share something with, phone-to-phone sharing is usually the quickest option. Traditionally, Bluetooth has been the tool for this task—just make sure you and the receiver have your Bluetooth on, then pick Bluetooth from the Share menu on either Android or iOS to connect your devices.

If devices on the sending and receiving ends are both made by Apple, AirDrop is the fastest and most reliable way to share. Make sure the option is enabled on both phones ( General , then AirDrop from Settings ) and nearby AirDrop devices will show up first on the list when you tap the Share button. Just select the device to connect to and choose the photo, file, link, or whatever you want to transfer.

The Android equivalent to AirDrop was Android Beam, but it was discontinued in Android 10. Its replacement is called Nearby Share, and it’ll be the first option you see any time you open the sharing menu. To use it, tap the Share button , then Nearby. Your phone will automatically search for another Android device in the vicinity, and the name of the recipient should appear under Looking for nearby devices. When you see it, tap the correct entry and your friend will get a notification—if they have Nearby Share on, Android will ask if they accept what you’re sending. If it’s off, it’ll ask them to turn the feature on. Once they accept the content, and the sharing is complete, tap Done .

Sharing photos and videos in Apple Photos

Photos and videos (baby pics, memes, vacation snaps, viral video clips, and more) are some of the items we most commonly share with our friends and family. If you’re using the default photos app on iOS and you tap the Share button, you’ll see a few options specific to that particular app.

If you want to share a whole bunch of photos and videos at once, choose Add to Shared Album . This will let you create a new album in iCloud (or use an existing one) that can be accessed by the specific contacts you select. This option is perfect for vacation photos or sharing photos of your kids with their grandparents. Invited members can add comments and images of their own, too. If you don’t see it, go to Settings > Photos and turn on the toggle switch next to Shared Albums .

If you only want to share a single photo or video, try Copy iCloud Link . This creates a direct link to the file in Apple’s cloud storage service, and you can send the URL through any app to any person. A warning though—files shared this way can be accessed and downloaded by anyone with a link for 30 days, so if you’re sharing sensitive content, you might want to find a more secure alternative.

Another benefit to iCloud links is that unlike shared albums, recipients don’t have to also be using Apple Photos—perfect if some of your family and friends live outside the Apple ecosystem.

Sharing photos and videos in Google Photos

Google Photos (available for both Android and iOS ) has a similar set of options to Apple Photos once you hit the Share button. Select Create link for one-off, one-way shares, and you can then distribute that link to anyone who needs to access the file, be it a photo or video.

Contrary to what happens in iOS, the links Google Photos creates do not expire. This means that as long as the file exists in your cloud, anyone with a link will be able to access and download it, whether or not they’ve previously signed up for Google Photos. Keep that in mind if you’ll be sharing pictures of your kids or any other sensitive content.

[Related: Google Photos is better at image editing than you think ]

Shared albums are handy for sending a bunch of photos and videos with a specific group of people, especially if you want them to be able to contribute their own files and add comments. The best part is that you stay in control of the album and can stop sharing it or prevent people from accessing it whenever you like.

In Google Photos for iOS, there’s a Shared Album option right on the Share menu. In Google Photos for Android, you’ll need to create the album first, by tapping Library in the bottom right corner of your screen, then the plus sign under Albums . Once you’ve got the right photos and videos in your album, you can share it with one or more people via the standard Share button.

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy owners, beware! Nasty flaw allowed hackers to wipe your phone's data

A newly discovered vulnerability dubbed "CVE-2022-22292" allowed hackers to make phone calls, install and delete apps, weaken HTTPS security by downloading arbitrary root certificates, and deploy factory resets (i.e., wiping all of your data) on Samsung phones. Kryptowire, a mobile security and privacy solutions company, found the critical security flaw...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

How to know if hackers are in your phone

The iPhone has a reputation for being secure. Apple has a closed operating system (as opposed to Android’s open-source) and more closely monitors and vets apps in the App Store. And with just one model of phone, the iPhone, Apple can more easily push out updates and put pressure on its users to download them.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#Google Photos#Dropbox#Smart Phone#Ios
BGR.com

4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS

Over the past few months, we’ve covered a number of iPhone tips and tricks designed to improve the iPhone user experience. But today, we’re going to focus on something a little bit different. Today, we’re going to highlight a handful of hidden iPhone apps you likely had no idea existed. And while you might be inclined to think that any app Apple hides beneath the surface can’t be that helpful, that is certainly not the case.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechRadar

Google Play users need to watch out for this password-stealing Android app

Malicious actors have created an Android app which carried with it a password stealer, and possibly - an identity and biometrics stealer, as "added value". Discovered by researchers at security firm Praedo, the “Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools” promised to “cartoonify” a photo, but inorder to do so, users needed to log into their Facebook account.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Check Who You've Blocked on Facebook

It's not uncommon to block someone on Facebook. Maybe you had an argument with a friend, or you just don't want that person to be able to contact you anymore. But what happens if you accidentally blocked someone? Or perhaps you're curious about who you've blocked in the past?. That's...
INTERNET
The Verge

Google’s Android app will finally let you delete the last 15 minutes of your search history

Google is finally bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history to its Android app, the company confirmed to The Verge. “We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” Google spokesperson Ned Adriance said in a statement to The Verge. “We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces.”
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Your Phone Is Nasty. Here's How to Give It a Proper Clean

'Tis the season for spring cleaning -- and while you might be polishing up your kitchen or decluttering your space, why not extend the cleanup fun to your tech, too? Your iPhone or Android phone needs a good clean to make it last as long as possible. And with COVID-19 still spreading, it's important to disinfect the items you frequently touch.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Google Chrome vs. Samsung Internet: Which Android Browser Is Better?

There's a good chance you use Google Chrome on a daily basis. After all, it's the world's most popular web browser. And while there are certainly good things to be said about it, you'd be surprised by the features other browsers offer. One of such browsers is Samsung Internet. Samsung...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Review: Smarter Keurig lets you brew coffee from your phone

For many of us, that morning cup of coffee is necessary to start the day on the right track. It’s usually more than a couple of cups for me, but I could rarely get through a whole pot when I used to own a traditional brewer. So for well...
LIFESTYLE
Popular Science

Popular Science

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy