What the heck is ‘Spokane-style pizza’ and why is it trending?

By Justyn Melrose
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. (WGHP) — If you thought pineapple was the most controversial pizza opinion you would be wrong.

On Thursday, Twitter once again exploded as an online culinary horror film came back from the dead to haunt your pizza dreams.

Josh Scherer, author of “The Culinary Bro-Down Cookbook,” posted the original video on TikTok last week . Scherer is the in-house chef for “ Good Mythical Morning, ” a YouTube channel hosted by North Carolina-natives and North Carolina State University grads Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal. Scherer is also the host of the food-focused YouTube channel “ Mythical Kitchen ” and the podcast “ A Hotdog is a Sandwich .”

In the video, Scherer says that “Spokane-style pizza” is the most underrated style of pizza.

The dish begins with the dough spread out across a Pyrex casserole dish because, in Scherer’s words, “Spokane actually invented the casserole.” You then cover it with fry sauce (a “local delicacy”), canned salmon, bell pepper and onion. You top all of that with mozzarella cheese before adding a few slices of—and this part’s upsetting—”wild-foraged strawberries from the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene region.” The pizza is then baked “Detroit-style” and topped with more fry sauce.

Scherer tries a bite of the pizza and says, “You got that good quality eastern Washington Salmon, you’ve got that beautiful creamy fry sauce and that little hit of sweetness and acid from the strawberry. I see why the entire city of Spokane and the greater Coeur d’Alene region really love this pizza.”

While Scherer tauts the dish as a Spokane classic, The National Desk reports that locals have been a bit confused with one commenter writing, “As a citizen of Spokane, this is not a thing.”

Of course, that shouldn’t be surprising to those familiar with Scherer’s work. The internet chef has built a career out of his unique blend of culinary and comedy, so it’s safe to say this video is—in every sense of the word—a gag.

