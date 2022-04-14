ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

NC college professor accused of abusing adopted 6-week-old son

By Annette Weston
abc45.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGASTONIA, Gaston County — A professor at a North Carolina college is accused of abusing a newborn he recently adopted, leaving the six-week-old boy with a fractured skull, broken rib, and two broken legs. ABC affiliate WSOC is reporting that Van Erick Custodio, a professor at Belmont Abbey...

abc45.com

