Dallas Animal Services at capacity for medium, large dogs: Needs help from adopters, fosters

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Animal Services reported late last week that it was at capacity for medium and large dogs. Now, they’re looking for fosters and adopters to help them out.

“All of our medium and large kennels are full, still dogs are continuing to enter our care and as an open-admission shelter we cannot turn them away, we must make space for them. Unfortunately, that means euthanizing healthy, adoptable dogs that are currently in our care.”

If you’re willing to adopt, you’re asked to head over to 1818 North Westmoreland Road or check out www.bedallas90.org/pets/ .

“To temporarily care for a dog, please visit http://BeDallas90.org/foster . Fosters can care for dogs for a few days or a few weeks and we will provide the training and supplies you need to get started.”

