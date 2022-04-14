ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Animal Services at capacity for medium, large dogs: Needs help from adopters, fosters

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wbbu7_0f94cgyP00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Animal Services reported late last week that it was at capacity for medium and large dogs. Now, they’re looking for fosters and adopters to help them out.

“All of our medium and large kennels are full, still dogs are continuing to enter our care and as an open-admission shelter we cannot turn them away, we must make space for them. Unfortunately, that means euthanizing healthy, adoptable dogs that are currently in our care.”

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

If you’re willing to adopt, you’re asked to head over to 1818 North Westmoreland Road or check out www.bedallas90.org/pets/ .

“To temporarily care for a dog, please visit http://BeDallas90.org/foster . Fosters can care for dogs for a few days or a few weeks and we will provide the training and supplies you need to get started.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 7

ItzCaroleMFNBaskin
3d ago

I adopted two babies in February from there... looks like I’m headed back for another family member 🥰

Reply
5
Related
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Shelter#Dallas Animal Services#Cw33 Com#Http Bedallas90 Org#Nexstar Media Inc#Cw33 Dallas Ft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
pethelpful.com

9 of the Cutest Small Dog Breeds

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
PETS
Wichita Eagle

Wichita food truck owner dies suddenly at age 51

The Wichita food truck community has lost one of its own. Troy Evans, who in 2019 opened The Bomb BBQ, died on Tuesday, confirmed the truck’s manager, Denise Watson. He was 51. Evans’ first career was working as a bomb builder in the 184th Intelligence Wing of the Kansas...
WICHITA, KS
KDAF

KDAF

3K+
Followers
927
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy