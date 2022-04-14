ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘Extremely important to the future of civilization’: Musk describes a Twitter remade in his own image

By Quint Forgey
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxsPx_0f94cFKu00


Updated: 04/14/2022 03:23 PM EDT

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO who has become Twitter’s biggest shareholder, on Thursday previewed his plans to reboot the platform with an uncompromising emphasis on free speech and technological transparency, hours after mounting a bid to buy the social media company.

“I think it’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech,” Musk said in an interview at the “TED2022: A New Era” conference in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The platform, Musk said, “has become kind of the de facto town square. So it’s just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they’re able to speak freely within the bounds of the law.”

Musk also indicated he would release the source code for Twitter’s algorithm should he take over as the company’s next owner.

If certain tweets are “emphasized or deemphasized” by the platform, Musk said, “that action should be made apparent, so anyone can see that action has been taken, so there’s no sort of behind-the-scenes manipulation either algorithmically or manually.”

Musk’s remarks echoed the complaints of many Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators, who frequently claim that Twitter places “shadow bans” on their content by reducing the visibility of their accounts.

Earlier Thursday, Musk, the world's richest person, announced the news of his proposed purchase in a tweet. “I made an offer,” he wrote, including a link to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

That filing contained a letter from Musk to Bret Taylor, the chair of Twitter’s board of directors, presenting his proposal to buy the remaining shares of Twitter’s stock — those that he does not already own — at a rate of $54.20 per share.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk wrote in the letter.

“However, since making my investment,” he continued, “I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Musk called his proposal “my best and final offer” and said he “would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder” if it was not accepted by the board. “Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,” he added.

Twitter confirmed in a statement that it had received Musk’s letter and said its board “will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

Speaking in Vancouver, Musk described his bid to buy Twitter as essential to restoring public trust in the platform and preserving free speech around the world.

“It’s important to the function of democracy. It’s important to the function of the United States as a free country, and many other countries, and actually to help freedom in the world, more broadly than the U.S.,” Musk said.

“I think the civilizational risk is decreased … the more we can increase the trust of Twitter as a public platform,” Musk added.

Musk acknowledged that his effort to purchase the company “will be somewhat painful” and said he was unsure whether he “will actually be able to acquire it.”

But “my strong, intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization,” Musk said. “I don’t care about the economics at all.”

Despite Musk’s grandiose rhetoric, he was unable to detail exactly how he would confront some of Twitter’s thorniest problems related to content moderation. The company’s current policies, which resulted in former President Donald Trump being banned from the platform, have become a political flashpoint.

Musk said only that Twitter should “match the laws” pertaining to speech in the countries in which the company operates. And after being presented with examples of potentially violence-inciting tweets, Musk responded: “If it’s a gray area, I would say, let the tweet exist.”

Musk also said he would introduce an edit feature for tweets should he become Twitter’s owner. Asked how he would handle popular tweets that are retroactively tweaked to alter their initial meaning, Musk suggested that the editing of tweets would trigger the erasure of that post’s retweets and likes.

Finally, pressed on how he would proceed if his ownership bid failed, Musk hinted that “there is” a Plan B he would pursue in the social media space — but he declined to elaborate. “For another time, I think,” he said.

Musk’s offer to Twitter’s board is the latest in a series of recent developments between the eccentric billionaire and the tech giant.

After Musk took a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter last week, making him the company’s biggest shareholder, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Musk would be appointed to the company’s board.

Agrawal then announced on Sunday that Musk “has decided not to join our board.” In a staff-wide note to the company, which Agrawal shared on Twitter, Agrawal said of Musk’s decision: “I believe this is for the best.”

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Place
Vancouver, CA
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
202K+
Followers
12K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy