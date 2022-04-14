‘Extremely important to the future of civilization’: Musk describes a Twitter remade in his own image

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO who has become Twitter’s biggest shareholder, on Thursday previewed his plans to reboot the platform with an uncompromising emphasis on free speech and technological transparency, hours after mounting a bid to buy the social media company.

“I think it’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech,” Musk said in an interview at the “TED2022: A New Era” conference in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The platform, Musk said, “has become kind of the de facto town square. So it’s just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they’re able to speak freely within the bounds of the law.”

Musk also indicated he would release the source code for Twitter’s algorithm should he take over as the company’s next owner.

If certain tweets are “emphasized or deemphasized” by the platform, Musk said, “that action should be made apparent, so anyone can see that action has been taken, so there’s no sort of behind-the-scenes manipulation either algorithmically or manually.”

Musk’s remarks echoed the complaints of many Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators, who frequently claim that Twitter places “shadow bans” on their content by reducing the visibility of their accounts.

Earlier Thursday, Musk, the world's richest person, announced the news of his proposed purchase in a tweet. “I made an offer,” he wrote, including a link to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

That filing contained a letter from Musk to Bret Taylor, the chair of Twitter’s board of directors, presenting his proposal to buy the remaining shares of Twitter’s stock — those that he does not already own — at a rate of $54.20 per share.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk wrote in the letter.

“However, since making my investment,” he continued, “I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Musk called his proposal “my best and final offer” and said he “would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder” if it was not accepted by the board. “Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,” he added.

Twitter confirmed in a statement that it had received Musk’s letter and said its board “will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

Speaking in Vancouver, Musk described his bid to buy Twitter as essential to restoring public trust in the platform and preserving free speech around the world.

“It’s important to the function of democracy. It’s important to the function of the United States as a free country, and many other countries, and actually to help freedom in the world, more broadly than the U.S.,” Musk said.

“I think the civilizational risk is decreased … the more we can increase the trust of Twitter as a public platform,” Musk added.

Musk acknowledged that his effort to purchase the company “will be somewhat painful” and said he was unsure whether he “will actually be able to acquire it.”

But “my strong, intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization,” Musk said. “I don’t care about the economics at all.”

Despite Musk’s grandiose rhetoric, he was unable to detail exactly how he would confront some of Twitter’s thorniest problems related to content moderation. The company’s current policies, which resulted in former President Donald Trump being banned from the platform, have become a political flashpoint.

Musk said only that Twitter should “match the laws” pertaining to speech in the countries in which the company operates. And after being presented with examples of potentially violence-inciting tweets, Musk responded: “If it’s a gray area, I would say, let the tweet exist.”

Musk also said he would introduce an edit feature for tweets should he become Twitter’s owner. Asked how he would handle popular tweets that are retroactively tweaked to alter their initial meaning, Musk suggested that the editing of tweets would trigger the erasure of that post’s retweets and likes.

Finally, pressed on how he would proceed if his ownership bid failed, Musk hinted that “there is” a Plan B he would pursue in the social media space — but he declined to elaborate. “For another time, I think,” he said.

Musk’s offer to Twitter’s board is the latest in a series of recent developments between the eccentric billionaire and the tech giant.

After Musk took a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter last week, making him the company’s biggest shareholder, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Musk would be appointed to the company’s board.

Agrawal then announced on Sunday that Musk “has decided not to join our board.” In a staff-wide note to the company, which Agrawal shared on Twitter, Agrawal said of Musk’s decision: “I believe this is for the best.”