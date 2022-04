The Denver Broncos no longer possess a first-round pick in the 2022 (nor 2023) NFL draft after acquiring Russell Wison from the Seattle Seahawks. While the lack of top draft selections might take a bit of the wind out of the sails when it comes to fan excitement for the upcoming draft, the hype and legitimate excitement have not been higher since Peyton Manning played under center in the Mile High City more than a half-decade ago.

DENVER, CO ・ 27 MINUTES AGO