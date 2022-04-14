ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and others holding ‘Welcome Back Event’

 3 days ago
Downtown skyline

PITTSBURGH — As pandemic restrictions start to lift and more and more employees are headed back to the office, local leaders are holding a series of events to welcome them back downtown.

The City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, as well as several other local companies, have partnered to hold “Pittsburgh Opens,” a series of happy-hour welcome back events starting on April 21.

The first event will be held at U.S. Steel Plaza from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 21 and will feature live music, entertainment and food options.

“The City of Pittsburgh is pleased to welcome workers and visitors back to our downtown corridor,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in a press release. “‘Pittsburgh Opens’ is a unique opportunity to experience the city’s hospitality, and we look forward to working with our partners to make this series memorable and enjoyable for everyone.”

