Springfield, MO

Sunshine returns with less wind!

KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShotgun ammo prices high, supply low, in Springfield ahead of spring turkey...

www.ky3.com

CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Rain moves out this afternoon, sunshine returns

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Heavy rain continues through mid-morning, gradually drying out through the afternoon. An isolated strong storm is possible across East GA before 2pm. Dry weather takes over through the end of the week and the weekend. A couple of dry cold fronts move through Thursday and Friday, bringing much cooler air into North Georgia for the weekend. It will be windy Friday and Saturday, and highs through the weekend top out in the low 60s.
ATLANTA, GA
KYTV

Man from Joplin, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake

NEAR EAGLE ROCK, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says fishermen found the body of a man from Joplin in Table Rock Lake Thursday afternoon. Mark Williams, 52, was reported missing by his family. Fishermen found his body a half-mile from Point 26 just after 12:30. The patrol says...
JOPLIN, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Sunshine finally returns as we end the workweek

It’s been a gray stretch across the Ozarks but we’re finally seeing the clouds break up for our Friyay. A moisture-starved frontal boundary approaches from the NW today but this one will not be a big weather maker for us. It slides through the area early in the day and it won’t bring much more than a wind switch to the viewing area. Despite the front, we’ll still see a fair amount of sunshine which we desperately need after this gloomy week. Temperatures rise back toward seasonable levels Friday afternoon, topping out in the 50s and 60s, but still cool for this time of March.
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Wind advisory Today, rain returns next Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is a clear and cool start this morning. Winds will increase throughout the day, with strong gusty winds this afternoon. There is a WIND ADVISORY for most of North Georgia starting at 6am in the North Georgia Mountains (noon for the rest of the advisory area) and it will continue until 8pm. We’ll see sustained winds of 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.
ATLANTA, GA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Steady Winds, Sunshine Welcome Start Of Weekend

We had a chilly start to our weekend, but a quick warmup will have it feeling like spring across Green Country. The first day of spring is set for Sunday. However, once the clock turns to noon in Tulsa, we’re expecting temperatures to reach into the low 60s. A steady wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour will accompany the warmer temperatures.
TULSA, OK
Channel 6000

Thursday’s forecast: Less rain, more pollen, plenty of sunshine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland will wrap up the 12-day rain streak on Thursday bringing in our first completely dry day since March 11. Even though a dry forecast is unfolding, the Willamette Valley has some moisture at the surface from Wednesday’s rain. That may lead to some morning fog around the valley and out near the coast this morning.
PORTLAND, OR
Mysuncoast.com

Sunshine across the Sunshine State!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Low humidity continues Sunday, with dew points holding in the low 50s and even 40s! The Sunshine State lives up to its name into the coming week. Temps and humidity gradually increase, taking us back to the 80s and dew points back to a humid 70° by the end of the week. We’re tracking our next cold front as early as Thursday and Friday. But the front could stall in northern Florida. Computer models have a split decision right now regarding how far south the front will drop by the end of the week. The American model keeps it just to our north through next weekend. If that happens, storms are still possible but could be scattered and hit and miss across the Suncoast. We will keep a close eye on that front as it gets closer during the week.
SARASOTA, FL
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC

